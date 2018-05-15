Debra Picou, SDCCD Supervisor, stated: "I could not be happier with our choice of iParq as our new parking vendor. I have friends in other agencies who work with other vendors and I am finding great satisfaction comparing notes."

iParq is continuing a 19 year history of providing impressive technology solutions. "We are happy to welcome SDCCD, one of the largest community college districts in America, as another iParq client," stated iParq CEO Todd Fisher. iParq's parking software provides SDCCD a reliable, always connected solution for their enforcement needs, increasing officer productivity, and streamlining back office procedures, while providing best in class customer service.

About iParq

iParq is the oldest online parking management solution on the market. For 19 years iParq has been leading the pack with innovative new features, law abiding modules, and smart integrations with technology forward companies.

Headquartered in the United States, and with clients throughout North America, spanning multiple industries, iParq is the undisputed frontrunner in parking management technology. Contact us at www.iParq.com for more information on our services.

news@iparq.com

(805) 963-9400

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sdccd-implements-iparq-software-at-san-diego-community-college-district-to-improve-enforcement-productivity-and-increase-efficiency-300646714.html

SOURCE iParq

Related Links

http://www.iParq.com

