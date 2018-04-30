SDCCU is proud to be the new Title Sponsor of the SDCCU OC Marathon and Half Marathon

"SDCCU is excited to be the title sponsor of the SDCCU OC Marathon and Half Marathon, and we hope to help create an elite experience for everyone attending this year's marathon and festival," said SDCCU President and CEO Teresa Halleck. "As an engaged community partner, we are especially pleased to bring the OC community together, along with individuals from all over Southern California and the country, for this signature event focused on fitness and health."

The SDCCU OC Marathon and Half Marathon joins a weekend of events. Now in its 14th year, the OC Marathon Running Festival kicks off on Friday, May 4, at 4 p.m. with the OC Lifestyle and Fitness Expo Packet Pick-Up and Late Registration, held at the OC Fair and Event Center at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa. The Expo will continue through 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 5. All participants must attend the Expo to pick up their race packet, race bibs, timing chips and t-shirts. Everyone is encouraged to stop by the SDCCU booth at the Expo to complete an entry form for a chance to win up to $500 in the SDCCU Cash Cube, a walk-in container where money flies through the air. Three winners will be randomly pulled from the completed entries and have the opportunity to spend 30 seconds in the SDCCU Cash Cube. For further details and sweepstakes rules, visit sdccu.com/sweepstakes. The Expo is free to attend, but there are parking fees for the Expo and for Race Day. For details, visit ocmarathon.com.

The Kids Run the OC "Final Mile" will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 5, at the OC Fair and Event Center. The Wahoo's OC 5K will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, followed by the Ultimate Finish Line Festival party with music by Flashback Heart Attack on the stage and a variety of fun vendors, including SDCCU. The full marathon will start at 5:30 a.m. and the half marathon at 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 6, at Newport Center Drive Loop, adjacent to Fashion Island. For more detailed information, visit ocmarathon.com. SDCCU customers can receive a 15% off discount code for registration to any race category of the event when they visit an SDCCU branch location.

SDCCU operates five branches in Orange County: Laguna Niguel Branch at 32341 Golden Lantern, Suite A; Alicia Parkway Branch at 27280 Alicia Parkway, Suite A in Laguna Niguel; Mission Viejo Branch at 23982 Alicia Parkway in Mission Viejo; Costa Mesa Branch at 2300 Harbor Boulevard, Suite A-1 in Costa Mesa; and Westminster Branch at 6745 Westminster Blvd., Suite B in Westminster.

SDCCU is one of California's largest credit unions, proudly serving the financial needs of customers in San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties. SDCCU has assets of $8.4 billion, over 384,000 customers, 43 convenient branch locations and 30,000 surcharge-FREE ATMs. SDCCU provides breakthrough banking products that meet the demands of today's lifestyle and delivers banking services that save customers money. SDCCU is leading the way, offering FREE Checking with eStatements, SDCCU mobile banking, mortgage loans, auto loans, Visa® credit cards and business banking services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information, visit www.sdccu.com.

