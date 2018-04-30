SDE 2018 National Conference Offers a Blueprint for First Grade Teaching & Learning Success

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Guiding first-grade students with core instruction will be the focus of a dedicated strand of learning sessions at the SDE 2018 National Conference. The I Teach 1st! strand will deliver the classroom-tested strategies today's first-grade teachers need to promote growth in literacy and math, address interventions, maximize small-group instruction, and fit it all into their busy day. The 2018 National Conference will take place July 9-13, 2018, in Las Vegas, NV.

"First grade teachers feel pulled in a hundred different directions between guided math, reading and writing fluency, behavior management, motivating and engaging students, and small-group instruction. I Teach 1st! will alleviate their worries about fitting it all in by providing tools and strategies that make the impossible possible," SDE program developer Kymra Kurinskas says.

More than 70 sessions dedicated to first grade will be delivered by 15+ first grade experts, authors, bloggers, and practitioners. Each presenter has been hand-picked for their knowledge, real classroom experience, and innovative approach to instruction. Featured presenters and their topic areas include:

Reagan Tunstall (Tunstall's Teaching Tidbits), an expert in math centers and guided math, shares proven strategies in Hands-On Math Centers: Meeting the Standards and Guided Math: Step-by-Step

(Tunstall's Teaching Tidbits), an expert in math centers and guided math, shares proven strategies in and Cara Carroll (The First Grade Parade) lays out the steps to guided reading and Readers' Workshop success in Become a Guided Reading Guru and Readers' Workshop: Strategies to Support Independent Reading.

(The First Grade Parade) lays out the steps to guided reading and Readers' Workshop success in and Katie Knight (Teacher to the Core) fills teachers' toolkits with winning close reading and engagement strategies in Close Reading Made Easy and The Wow Factor: Engagement Strategies that Bring Fun into First!

(Teacher to the Core) fills teachers' toolkits with winning close reading and engagement strategies in and Danielle Hickerson , Ed.D. (PHUN Homework), a writing interventions and differentiation expert, shares her deep experience in Your Guide to Earlier, Better Math Interventions and Fast & Fun, Assessments on the Go!

, Ed.D. (PHUN Homework), a writing interventions and differentiation expert, shares her deep experience in and Beth Pittman (Flexible in First) prepares teachers for flexible seating and technology integration success in Flexible Seating: A Game Changer in the Mastery of Standards and Creating Paperless Portfolios with Seesaw™.

"We invite both new and seasoned teachers to a fun, idea-packed conference that leaves no stone unturned. Want to know more about project-based learning? STEAM? Hands-on science? Our jam-packed agenda covers every important issue in first grade and delivers countless actionable strategies for teaching and learning success in first grade," Kurinskas adds.

To register for the 2018 National Conference, visit www.SDE.com/national or call 1-800-462-1478.

About SDE

SDE is one of America's leading providers of professional development for PreK through Grade 12 educators. Through Onsite PD, PD Events, Web-Based PD, and PD Resources, the company empowers teachers and administrators across the country with ongoing professional development that is not only research-based, innovative, and rigorous, but also practical, motivating, and fun. All SDE training is presented by the nation's top authors and educational experts, with the goal of creating extraordinary classrooms that prepare students for the evolving demands of the 21st century.

For more information about SDE, educators are encouraged to visit www.sde.com, or to call 1-800-462-1478.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sde-2018-national-conference-offers-a-blueprint-for-first-grade-teaching--learning-success-300638291.html

