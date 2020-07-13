SDE 2020 National Conference Is Going Virtual: Registration Is Now Open

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the SDE Virtual National Conference , to be held August 3-4, 2020. The live, online event will feature interactive, grade-specific strands packed with ways to address student learning for in-person, remote, and blended learning environments when schools re-open in the fall.

"The decision to cancel this summer's National Conference in Las Vegas was difficult. However, even a pandemic cannot stifle educators' need to innovate, adapt, and move forward," SDE/Stenhouse Director of Professional Development Services Laureen Reynolds, said. "The Virtual SDE National Conference will look and feel a little different, but our goal is to continue to provide a forum for educators to come together and share and discuss effective teaching strategies and best practices, even if we can't do it face to face."

Over two days, teachers will engage in one-day virtual conferences for each of five grade-specific strands. They may choose to attend I Teach K!, I Teach 2nd , or Differentiated Instruction (Gr. 3-5) on August 3 and/or I Teach PreK! or I Teach 1st! on August 4.

Each strand will be led by four expert presenters and feature a full day of live and interactive sessions focused on topics educators need right now. In addition, educators may watch recordings of the powerful sessions on demand for 30 days after the virtual conference is over. Upon completion of the event, each registrant will receive a certificate of attendance and professional development credit may be available. Teachers are encouraged to check with their school or district in advance.

"Now, more than ever, SDE is committed to supporting teachers and their students through these difficult times and preparing them for the uncertainty of the coming school year. We can't wait to safely connect with everyone in this exciting, new way," Reynolds added.

To register for the SDE 2020 Virtual National Conference, visit www.SDE.com/national2020 or call 1-800-462-1478.

