SDE Announces 2018 National Conference Event Date

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. and LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Staff Development for Educators (SDE), one of America's leading providers of professional development for educators, is pleased to announce that the 2018 National Conference will take place July 9-13, 2018, in Las Vegas, NV.

More than 5,500 PreK–12 educators will engage in 500+ sessions led by 100+ internationally renowned education experts and headliners, including keynote presenter Dr. Becky Bailey. In addition, attendees can look forward to special event presentations by Gail Boushey and Allison Behne from The 2 Sisters, Gerry Brooks, Koo Koo Kanga Roo, and Clint Pulver.

"This year's conference will provide a deep and comprehensive learning experience that will immediately improve educators' classroom impact," Kymra Kurinaskas, SDE program developer, said. Attendees will register for one of six grade-and topic-focused strands:

The I Teach PreK! strand provides pre-kindergarten teachers with fresh perspectives on readiness for K, STEM/STEAM, early literacy, number sense, behavior and classroom management, speaking/listening skills, curiosity and wonder, play-based learning, and diversity/equity/access. Featured presenters are Lucy Hart Paulson Ed.D., Cheryl Smith Turner, Ed.S., Deborah Stewart, Drew Giles, and Clarissa Willis, Ph.D.

The I Teach K! strand equips kindergarten teachers with the latest on STEM/STEAM, guided reading, centers, behavior management, literacy and math interventions, classroom management and organization, play-based learning, and technology integration. The uplifting presenters include Kim Adsit, Deedee Wills, Adam Peterson, Marsha McGuire, and Crystal Radke.

The I Teach 1st! strand immerses first-grade educators in innovative guided math, reading and writing fluency, time and behavior management, motivation and engagement, and small-group instruction. The stellar speaker line-up includes Reagan Tunstall, Cara Carroll, Katie Knight, Danielle Hickerson, Ed.D., and Beth Pitttman.

The I Teach 2nd! strand for second-grade educators examines the critical areas of growth mindset, STEM, guided reading, technology integration, writing, struggling learners, and classroom management and organization. Featured presenters include Michael Bonner, Jen Jones, Cheryl Dick, Marcy Bernethy, and Brandy Young.

The Differentiated Instruction strand for K–12 educators dives deep into differentiation strategies, managing the differentiated classroom, content area intervention, technology integration, small-group instruction, and differentiated lesson planning. The all-star presenters include Rick Wormeli, Adam Dovico, LeAnn Nickelsen, Charles Beaman, Ed.D., Dr. Debbie Silver, and Dedra Stafford.

The Teaching Math strand for K–5 educators explores meaningful math interventions, small-group and flexible grouping, whole-group mini-lessons, math centers, math games and activities, technology integration, problem solving, and early numeracy, place value, number sense and computation. Featured presenters are Kim Sutton, Jessica Shumway, Eliza Thomas, Shannon Samulski, and Jane Felling.

To register for the 2018 National Conference, visit www.SDE.com/national or call 1-800-462-1478.

About SDE

SDE is one of America's leading providers of professional development for PreK through Grade 12 educators. Through Onsite PD, PD Events, Web-Based PD, and PD Resources, the company empowers teachers and administrators across the country with ongoing professional development that is not only research-based, innovative, and rigorous, but also practical, motivating, and fun. All SDE training is presented by the nation's top authors and educational experts, with the goal of creating extraordinary classrooms that prepare students for the evolving demands of the 21st century.

For more information about SDE, educators are encouraged to visit www.sde.com, or to call 1-800-462-1478.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sde-announces-2018-national-conference-event-date-300629953.html

SOURCE Staff Development for Educators

Related Links

http://sde.com

