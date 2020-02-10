SDE Announces 2020 National Conference Event Date

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Staff Development for Educators (SDE), one of America's leading providers of professional development for educators, is pleased to announce that the 2020 National Conference will take place July 6-10, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV.

More than 4,300 PreK–12 educators from the U.S. and the world will engage in 430+ hands-on and practical sessions delivered by 100+ experts, authors, and practitioners. Featured speakers include Jeremy Anderson, author of "Next Level Students Character Curriculum Resources" and Dedra Stafford, co-author of "Teaching Kids to Thrive: Essential Skills for Success." Principal Gerry Brooks will present a closing keynote on school climate and culture.

"This is the ultimate professional learning for teachers and administrators and a wonderful opportunity to regroup, strategize, and rejuvenate," Laureen Reynolds, SDE/Stenhouse Director of Professional Development Services, said. "Everything you'll learn at the 2020 National Conference is developed for real educators and will make a real difference in classrooms."

Conference highlights include sessions with John Schumacher of "Mr. Schu Reads" and a Math Game Night with Christina Tondevold, author of the "Build Math Minds" website and blog. In addition, seven pre-conference sessions offer a deep dive into key topics and an interactive Exhibit Hall with Makerspace showcases resources tailored to the PreK–12 education market.

"Attendees may choose from sessions across a wide range of grade levels and topics for a unique, personalized learning journey geared towards their needs and interests. Attend grade-specific sessions, Differentiated Instruction sessions, or feel free to mix it up," Reynolds said.

The SDE 2020 National Conference features five grade- and topic-focused strands:

The I Teach PreK! strand provides pre-kindergarten teachers with new insights into sensory bin science, early literacy strategies, fine motor skills, math in motion, and managing challenging behaviors. Featured presenters are Jamie Hubbard, Nacole Guyton, Brandon Williams, Cheryl Smith Turner, Clarissa Willis, and Maria Mercedes Champion.

The I Teach K! strand equips kindergarten teachers with the latest on learning through art, inquiry through imaginative play, reading comprehension strategies, early science and engineering strategies, and interactive phonological awareness strategies. The inspiring presenters include Jessica Travis, Kim Jordano, Leanna Wolkis-Goldstein, Shakara Hill, Deedee Wills, and Adam Peterson.

The I Teach 1st! strand immerses first-grade educators in innovative sustainable classroom strategies, engagement through music and movement, rethinking reading and math centers, Writers' Workshop, and encouraging mathematical conversations. The 2020 speaker line-up includes Heidi Rose, Hilary Statum, Beth Pittman, Latoya Reed, Shannon Cunningham, and Stephanie Stewart.

The I Teach 2nd! strand for second-grade educators examines the critical areas of below-level readers, spelling instruction, reading comprehension strategies, math skills, and project-based learning. Featured presenters include Dr. Danielle Hickerson, Sam Williams, Lynne Ecenbarger, Bryce Sizemore, and Cheryl Dick.

The Differentiated Instruction strand for K–12 educators dives deep into addressing student diversity, challenging gifted and advanced students, meaningful race conversations, effective interventions, and project-based learning. The all-star presenters include Dr. Lori Elliott, Rick Wormeli, Matt Kay, Graham Fletcher, Robert Jackson, and Donna Whyte.

To register for the 2020 National Conference, visit www.SDE.com/national2020 or call 1-800-462-1478.

About SDE

SDE is one of America's leading providers of professional development for PreK through Grade 12 educators. Through Onsite PD, PD Events, Web-Based PD, and PD Resources, the company empowers teachers and administrators across the country with ongoing professional development that is not only research-based, innovative, and rigorous, but also practical, motivating, and fun. All SDE training is presented by the nation's top authors and educational experts, with the goal of creating extraordinary classrooms that prepare students for the evolving demands of the 21st century.

For more information about SDE, educators are encouraged to visit www.sde.com, or to call 1-800-462-1478.

SOURCE Staff Development for Educators