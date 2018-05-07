SDE Differentiating from the Start Conference to Feature DI Experts, Strategies & Fun

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and NEW ORLEANS, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PreK–2 educators will engage with leading DI experts to gain high-impact, low-prep ideas for reaching their diverse learners at a new, fun-filled SDE event. Differentiating from the Start: Your Conference for Strategies & Fun! will be held June 13–15, 2018, in New Orleans, LA.

Fun, hands-on learning is the name of the game throughout the event. "It's more than a conference. It's a learning celebration. PreK–2 educators are invited to take part in a high-energy, strategy-packed experience that will be so much fun, they'll forget they're learning serious differentiation skills," SDE program developer Kymra Kurinskas says.

The impressive team of 13 expert presenters will bring real classroom insight while sharing what really works. "They're doing exciting and effective things in their classrooms and they can't wait to share them," Kurinskas adds.

In a special musical keynote, the motivating Clint Pulver will remind teachers they never get a second chance to make a first impression. "The classroom teachers and bloggers to follow—all respected DI practitioners—are nothing short of awesome," Kurinskas says.

Featured presenters include:

Kim Adsit, a former Teacher of the Year, has taught kindergarten for more than 30 years. She is the co-author of five books, including Bookmaking Bonanza and Read with Ease, and the author of the blog, "KinderGals."

Cara Carroll is an energetic early childhood teacher with 11 years of classroom experience. She shares her experiences and ideas in her award-winning blog, "The First Grade Parade."

Chris Pombonyo, who currently teaches third grade, but has also taught first and fourth grades, was honored with Macy's Magic of Teaching: Magic of Innovation Award and was named 2017 Teacher of the Year.

Matt Halpern was a classroom teacher for 10 years before becoming a literacy strategist. He is the author of the book Look at My Happy Rainbow and writes a blog of the same name.

Katie Knight, who has been teaching first graders since 2000, is known for adding "spark and fizz" to her lessons. She is the author of the blog, "Teacher to the Core."

Each grade-specific session experience offers the grade-specific strategies teachers need to feel confident and succeed. They'll get answers to their most pressing questions, like: How can I differentiate addition and subtraction, literacy centers, small-group instruction, and emergent reading? How can I engage students with games, songs and chants, project-based learning, and technology? What about assessment, reaching ELL learners, and science?

There are lots of playful things in store for participants, including innovative activities, fresh ideas, a special make & take, and a high-energy, grade-level throwdown. "This lively and incredibly effective approach to improving differentiation skills will make an immediate difference in every teacher's effectiveness back in their classroom. It's an experience not to be missed," Kurinskas says.

