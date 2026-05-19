SDG Corporation and Zluri Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize Identity Governance for the SaaS Era

NORWALK, Conn., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SDG Corporation, a leading identity-first cybersecurity firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Zluri, a modern Identity visibility and governance platform, to help organizations gain complete visibility and control over identities, access, and applications in increasingly complex digital environments.

As enterprises rapidly adopt SaaS applications and AI-driven workflows, traditional identity governance approaches are struggling to keep pace. This partnership brings together Zluri's SaaS-native Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) capabilities with SDG's deep expertise in identity security, enabling organizations to modernize governance, reduce risk, and accelerate business operations.

Addressing the Growing Identity Governance Gap

Organizations today face a surge in decentralized applications, non-human identities, and fragmented access controls. Without real-time visibility and automation, this creates significant security and compliance risk.

Through this partnership, SDG and Zluri will deliver a unified solution that provides:

Complete NHI discovery and classification of all non-human identities (AI agents, service accounts, API tokens, machine credentials, and shadow AI)

(AI agents, service accounts, API tokens, machine credentials, and shadow AI) Comprehensive visibility into SaaS applications, users, and access

into SaaS applications, users, and access Automated provisioning , deprovisioning, and access reviews

, Continuous compliance and audit readiness

A Modern Approach to Identity Governance

Zluri's platform enables organizations to discover and govern access across their SaaS ecosystem with speed and precision, while SDG ensures successful implementation, integration, and long-term optimization.

Together, the companies will help enterprises move away from legacy, manual governance models and toward a scalable, policy-driven approach aligned with Zero Trust principles.

"Organizations today are grappling with an explosion of SaaS applications and identities, making governance more complex than ever," said Ritish Reddy, Co-founder and CEO of Zluri. "Our partnership with SDG brings together powerful SaaS-native governance capabilities with deep identity expertise, enabling customers to gain control, reduce risk, and drive efficiency across their environments."

Driving Business Outcomes Through Identity

With this partnership, organizations can expect:

Faster time-to-value with SaaS-native deployment

Reduced operational burden through automation

Improved security posture with least-privilege access controls

Stronger compliance through continuous governance

SDG will also extend the value of Zluri's platform through its Managed Identity Services, providing ongoing monitoring, optimization, and governance operations.

"Identity has become the foundational control plane for modern security, especially as non-human identities and AI-driven access continue to grow," said Ajay Gupta, CEO of SDG Corporation. "By partnering with Zluri, we're helping organizations modernize identity governance with a solution that delivers visibility, automation, and measurable outcomes, without the complexity of traditional IGA."

About SDG Corporation

With more than 30 years of experience partnering with global enterprises on complex business and IT initiatives, SDG is a trusted provider of advisory, transformation, and managed services. The firm empowers organizations to strengthen cyber resilience by integrating AI into identity, threat, and risk management solutions that protect digital assets and deliver measurable business value. Learn more at www.sdgc.com.

About Zluri

Zluri is an identity security platform built for autonomous enterprises. It gives organizations complete visibility and control over human and non-human identities across SaaS, cloud, and on-premise systems. By automating access governance, lifecycle management, and security enforcement, Zluri eliminates manual identity operations and reduces risk. Security and IT teams can ensure the right access for the right identities at the right time while enabling the enterprise to operate faster, safer, and with greater autonomy. Learn more at https://www.zluri.com/

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SOURCE SDG Corporation