SDG&E® Named Most Reliable Utility in the West for 20th Straight Year

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For an unprecedented 20th year in a row, San Diego Gas & Electric® (SDG&E) has been awarded the ReliabilityOne® Award for Outstanding Reliability Performance in the Western Region by PA Consulting. This milestone achievement underscores the company's long-term commitment to critical investments that enhance grid resilience and reliability for millions of consumers.



SDG&E's reliability performance has outpaced that of its western peers, thanks to decades of strategic investments and forward-thinking initiatives. From modernizing infrastructure with advanced technologies to deploying predictive analytics that anticipate and help prevent outages, SDG&E has been a leader in reliability in the region. These efforts include implementing robust safety programs, upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and integrating smart-grid capabilities, all designed to help customers experience fewer and shorter interruptions.

Delivering reliable service 24/7, 365 days a year requires more than technology. It demands a highly skilled workforce, a resilient supply chain, and trusted contractor partnerships. SDG&E's dedicated crews work around the clock to maintain and restore service quickly, supported by a network of suppliers and contractors who deliver critical materials and resources when needed. This collaborative approach, combined with rigorous planning and operational excellence, has enabled SDG&E to keep homes and businesses powered safely and reliably, no matter the challenge.

"This award is a reflection of our commitment to providing exceptional reliability and service to our customers and communities," said Scott Crider, President of SDG&E. "We're integrating new technologies and improving infrastructure while being mindful of how energy costs impact families and businesses. I'm proud of our 4,300 employees for turning innovation into action and developing a more sustainable energy system for the future."

Delivering Excellence for Customers: A Journey of Strategic Investment

SDG&E's 20-year reliability journey is marked by first-of-their-kind investments and the deployment of cutting-edge technology to create a safer, more resilient and reliable energy system for 3.4 million consumers.

Grid Enhancements: Strengthened reliability by replacing older underground cables and overhead lines, adding smart switches that help limit outages, and improving restoration processes to restore power faster. The company has also enhanced the customer experience with real-time outage updates and an easy-to-use online tracking tool. SDG&E's modernized data systems make quicker, data-driven decisions and analyze outages more effectively, helping keep service dependable for the communities it serves.

Strengthened reliability by replacing older underground cables and overhead lines, adding smart switches that help limit outages, and improving restoration processes to restore power faster. The company has also enhanced the customer experience with real-time outage updates and an easy-to-use online tracking tool. SDG&E's modernized data systems make quicker, data-driven decisions and analyze outages more effectively, helping keep service dependable for the communities it serves. Deploy Predictive and Automated Technology: Integrated a suite of advanced technologies, including a network of high-definition cameras and artificial intelligence for early fire detection. Advanced sectionalizing devices allow the grid to automatically isolate and contain outages, preventing more widespread power losses.

Integrated a suite of advanced technologies, including a network of high-definition cameras and artificial intelligence for early fire detection. Advanced sectionalizing devices allow the grid to automatically isolate and contain outages, preventing more widespread power losses. Culture of Safety: California's first utility to earn Cal/OSHA's elite VPP safety certification for one of its facilities, exceeding industry standards for operational excellence. This recognition highlights SDG&E's focus on workplace safety and innovation – reinforcing its commitment to protecting employees and delivering safe, resilient energy infrastructure.

"Utilities such as SDG&E are committed to delivering reliable service, enhancing resiliency, and maintaining affordability for their customers," said PA's ReliabilityOne® Program Director Derek HasBrouck. "Increasingly, technology is being used to augment existing capabilities and improve overall system efficiency. These advancements include more accurate estimated restoration times, the implementation of advanced control systems that allow operators to manage infrastructure through a single user interface, and the integration of hardware and software to streamline restoration efforts. At the same time, utilities are continuing to refine and leverage technology to keep rates affordable and accessible for all customers. At PA, we're proud to be working with utilities that are embracing this kind of innovation to meet evolving customer expectations."

About PA Consulting

PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® awards are presented to electric utilities providing their customers with the highest levels of reliability in the industry. PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® study is based on standard industry reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of electric power outages. ReliabilityOne® participants on average experienced 55% fewer sustained outages, and outages were 70% shorter than the average US investor-owned utility. PA Consulting has been analyzing electric-utility performance since 1987.

About SDG&E

SDG&E is an innovative, energy-delivery company that provides clean, safe, and reliable energy to better the lives of the people it serves in San Diego and southern Orange counties. The company is committed to creating a sustainable future by increasing energy delivered from low- or zero-carbon sources; accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles; and investing in innovative technologies to ensure the reliable operation of the region's infrastructure for generations to come. SDG&E is a recognized leader in its industry and community, as demonstrated by being named Corporate Partner of the Year at the San Diego Business Journal's Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Awards and receiving PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® Award for Outstanding Reliability Performance for 20 consecutive years. SDG&E is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE ), a leading North American energy-infrastructure company. For more information, visit SDGEtoday.com or connect with SDG&E on social media @SDGE.

