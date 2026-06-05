SDG&E Prepares for Summer Heat with Strong Grid and Customer Support Measures

Rate reductions and California Climate Credits help lower summer energy costs for customers

SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is entering summer 2026 with a stronger, more resilient grid supported by years of planning, targeted infrastructure investments and coordinated operations. With higher temperatures expected to drive increased energy demand, SDG&E is prepared to meet that demand while providing customers with tools and programs to help manage usage. This includes two rate adjustments that will lower electric rates and the California Climate Credit applied during peak summer months.

"At SDG&E, preparation is a year-round discipline and a core part of how we serve our customers," said Kevin Geraghty, SDG&E's chief operating and safety officer. "That long-term planning has made our grid stronger, our systems more resilient and our operations better positioned to deliver reliable service during periods of increased energy demand, while supporting customers as they manage higher energy use during the summer season."

Preparing for a hotter summer

SDG&E meteorologists expect a hotter-than-average summer across much of the region, consistent with NOAA forecasts, with conditions that can increase energy demand and place pressure on the grid during periods of sustained heat. A potential transition to El Niño and re-emerging dry conditions in parts of the region reinforce the need for strong grid readiness during periods of sustained heat.

Higher temperatures and increased energy use during the summer can also drive up overall energy costs. SDG&E recognizes affordability remains a top concern, and that changes in how certain costs are structured may shift more of those impacts into the summer months. To help offset these pressures during peak heat, customers will benefit from several changes this summer, including:

Two rate decreases—in June and August—will reduce monthly bills by about $7 for customers who receive electricity from another provider and use SDG&E for energy delivery 1 ;

; California Climate Credits applied to electricity bills during peak summer months (August and September), providing $49.36 in credits per bill, totaling about $100 in savings; and

Expanded super off-peak hours on eligible Time-of-Use plans to year-round. The lower priced energy is now available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and overnight from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m., offering more opportunities to manage energy use and costs.

Together, these efforts are designed to help customers manage higher summer usage while ensuring the electric system is ready to meet increased demand.

Taking action to improve reliability and resilience

To support increased demand during the summer—particularly in the late afternoon and evening—SDG&E has strengthened its grid and expanded energy availability to ensure reliable service when customers need it most, including after sunset when solar generation declines. In fact, SDG&E has been recognized 20 consecutive years as the most reliable utility in the Western U.S. by PA Consulting.

Since 2025, SDG&E has worked to modernize the energy system, improve reliability and strengthen resilience, including enhancements that add more than 890 megawatts (MW) of grid capacity:

Expanded battery storage, including approximately 230 MW at the Westside Canal facility, with another 30 MW coming online later this month in Fallbrook;

Completed improvements to the Cameron Corners Microgrid, strengthening grid resiliency and delivering reliable energy to rural and remote communities. Located in Campo, the battery system adds 500 kilowatts (kW) and a new 875 kW solar array. The facility can power approximately 400 homes for up to eight hours, while the solar array recharges the battery, further enhancing community resilience;

Upgraded 15 substations and related grid infrastructure to improve reliability; and

Enhanced system monitoring and operational tools to support real-time grid management.

Working together to manage energy use and costs

SDG&E works closely with the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) and other partners, including through CAISO's expanding coordination across the western grid to share resources and improve reliability, to monitor conditions and respond in real time. That broader coordination helps support reliability across the region and gives customers added confidence that the system is being managed closely during periods of high demand. Customers also play an important role in supporting reliability during those times.

During hot weather, customers can help reduce strain on the grid and manage their energy use by using energy efficiently, particularly in the late afternoon and evening. Simple actions like adjusting thermostats, running major appliances earlier in the day and using fans or shades can make a difference. Customers are encouraged to explore available tools, programs and energy-saving tips at MyEnergyCenter.com, including options to track energy use, set alerts and find programs that may help lower monthly costs.

About SDG&E

SDG&E is an innovative energy-delivery company that provides clean, safe and reliable energy to better the lives of the people it serves in San Diego and southern Orange counties. SDG&E is a recognized leader in its industry and community, as demonstrated by being named Corporate Partner of the Year at the San Diego Business Journal's Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Awards and receiving PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® Award for Outstanding Reliability Performance for 20 consecutive years. SDG&E is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE ), a leading U.S. utility growth business. For more information, visit SDGEtoday.com or connect with SDG&E on social media @SDGE.

Message funded by shareholders.

1 Applies to customers who receive their electricity from another provider, with SDG&E providing delivery service (unbundled) in the 2021 PCIA vintage.

SOURCE San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E)