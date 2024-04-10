SDG&E RECOGNIZED FOR PUBLIC SAFETY PARTNER PORTAL

Portal provides safety partners with electrical hazard situational awareness and resources to better serve our community during emergency conditions

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) was recently honored with the "2024 Chartwell Best Practices Award" for developing and deploying the Public Safety Partner Portal, which offers a centralized digital hub for emergency preparedness, response, recovery, and reporting for SDG&E and its public safety partners.

"At SDG&E, safety is the cornerstone of our business, which includes ensuring our safety partners receive the timely and accurate information they deserve," said Brian D'Agostino, vice president of wildfire and climate science at SDG&E. "We believe in the power of collaboration and innovation at a regional level and are honored to be recognized for our commitment to integrating new technologies to provide effective emergency response and recovery services." Originally developed to support emergency response partners with situational awareness during Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS), the Public Safety Partner Portal and accompanying mobile application received major enhancements to evolve into an all-electrical hazard portal. The enhanced portal integrates a 24/7 accessible tool for local emergency management agencies and public safety partners to access centralized information for planning, response, and recovery efforts.

"We're very excited to present this award to SDG&E. Their Public Safety Partner Portal is an excellent example of a thoughtfully planned and executed Emergency Management program, which is exactly what Chartwell wanted to highlight by launching this new award category," said Russ Henderson, Chartwell Director of Research. "We look forward to giving other utilities the opportunity to learn from SDG&E's experience."

About the development of the Partner Portal

During an emergency, it is imperative that local emergency management agencies have the most updated real-time information for planning, response, and recovery purposes. SDG&E established a focus group of emergency managers from various sectors across the region to develop a portal that can serve as a one-stop-shop for regional safety partners to have access to the information they need to keep our region safe.

Partner Portal Highlights: Emergency information is displayed 24/7 Relevant weather information Customizable map layers Emergency response timeline data Centralized training resources SDG&E contact information



These innovative tools have provided SDG&E's public safety partners with enhanced situational awareness during weather conditions, incidents, and situations that may impact their jurisdiction's electric and gas service.

About the Chartwell Best Practices Award

Founded in 1993 and based in Atlanta, Chartwell, Inc, provides strategic utility-focused research and issue-targeted forums for collaboration among industry peers. The Chartwell Best Practices Award recognizes excellence among electric and gas utilities with respect to projects, programs and service initiatives.

