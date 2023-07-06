SDHI Fungicides Global Market is Projected to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2030: Developments of Novel SDHI Fungicides Drive Growth

06 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET
The global market for SDHI Fungicides estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Boscalid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fluopyram segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $653.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The SDHI Fungicides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$653.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$550.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 9.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -
- Adama Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Corteva, Inc.
- FMC Corporation
- Isagro S.p.A.
- Nufarm Limited
- Syngenta Crop Protection AG
- UPL Limited
- Valent U.S.A. LLC
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Need to Increase Agricultural Production and Yield to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Growth
- Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
- Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons): 2017-2020
- Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for SDHI Fungicide to Improve Yield
- World Arable Land (in Million Ha): 1961-2050
- Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
- Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
- Use of SDHI Fungicide in Horticultural Crops
- Global Vegetable Production Volume in Million Metric Tons for the Period 2010-2017
- Top Countries Ranked by Production Volume of Fresh Vegetables (in Million Metric Tons) for 2017
- Global Vegetable Production Share (in %) by Top Vegetables for 2017
- Global Fresh Fruit Production Volume in Million Metric Tons for the Period 2010-2017
- SDHI Fungicides for Controlling Turfgrass Diseases
- SDHI Fungicides listed by Fungicide Resistance Action Committee (FRAC)
- Table 2. SDHI Active Ingredients and Commercial Products in Turfgrass
- Prepacked Mixtures using SDHI Fungicides in Turfgrass
- Increasing Use of SDHI Fungicide in Controlling Gray Mold
- Developments of Novel SDHI Fungicides Drive Market Growth
- Select Novel SDHI Fungicides/New Launches
- FMC Obtains US EPA Registartion for Fluindapyr SDHI Fungicide
- Pyraziflumid, A novel Fungicide
- SDH Inhibitory Activity of Pyraziflumid Derived from Phytopathogenic Fungi, Crop plants and Mammal
- Antifungal Properties
- Safety Properties
- Inhibitory activity
- Bayer Introduces New Fungicide Technology for New Zealand Market
- AdepidynTM to Boost Wheat Yield
- BASF's Revystar Approved by New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries
- BASF Introduces Imtrex Flowable
- Sumitomo Chemical Introduces New Horticultural Fungicide
