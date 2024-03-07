SDI Element Logic & FPE Transform Warehouse Automation with Cutting-Edge AutoStore System

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Element Logic, a leader in Materials Handling Systems since 1977, is proud to announce our partnership with FPE | Forklifts Parts & Equipment, the leading supplier of OEM Forklift Parts, to install an AutoStore system in Miami, FL.

The unit is well-equipped, with over 27,000 bins, 10 robots, and five ports. FPE will use SDI Element Logic's purpose-built AutoStore software, eManager, to maximize the performance of the AutoStore system and provide an intuitive user interface at every port.

"As partners, we at SDI Element Logic are incredibly excited to join forces with FPE | Forklift Parts & Equipment in creating a top-of-the-line AutoStore unit because FPE has taken immense pride in providing their clients with the highest quality parts, accessories, and more for over three decades!" Josh Beckham, Account Executive at SDI Element Logic, said. "This partnership is not just a simple union, but a promise to elevate industry standards and create a future where efficiency and quality seamlessly intertwine."

"In our collective vision for progress, SDI Element Logic and FPE are crafting a partnership that amplifies both of our commitments to excellence." Robert Humphry, Executive VP at SDI Element Logic, said. "As we continue to align our strengths and expertise, we confidently move towards an era of outstanding innovation, reliability, and a redefining of the benchmarks of success."

To support the growth of their online store and streamline the fulfillment of orders to their growing customer base, FPE has made the strategic decision to outfit their new Miami, FL, warehouse with an AutoStore (Automated Storage and Retrieval System) from SDI Element Logic. The addition of the AutoStore system will enable FPE to maximize storage density while minimizing the required footprint in the newly constructed building located next to their existing Miami headquarters. As their business grows, the scalability of the AutoStore system will enable FPE' to expand their storage capacity and maintain the widest selection of available products to their customers.

"With the significant growth potential that FPE offers in the materials handling parts industry, introducing a tool to optimize our product storage and enhance the fulfillment process was an obvious choice." Michael Suarez, Director of E-commerce of FPE | Forklift Parts & Equipment said. "The integration of AutoStore into our daily operations positions us to scale our already thriving business to new heights. We are extremely excited for what the future has for us and FPE."

About SDI Element Logic: SDI Element Logic, a division of Element Logic®, has been offering turnkey Materials Handling systems and solutions to brands all over the world since 1977. They are specialists in apparel sortation, unit handling, consulting, engineering and design, systems, and software integration. SDI Element Logic integrates various innovative technologies such as: AutoStore , Joey Pouch Sorter and manufactures their own Tilt Tray Sorter and SORTRAK G4 — a Bomb Bay-style unit sorter. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, SDI Element Logic services domestic and international clients with operations across the Americas and has more than 400 Distribution Center systems installed. Learn more at www.SDI.SYSTEMS

About FPE | Forklifts Parts & Equipment: As a leader in the lift truck industry since 1989, FPE | Forklift Parts & Equipment has earned the reputation of being a family-owned business that is committed to its customers and provides services of the highest quality. FPE provides forklifts, services, and parts for all makes and models. Based on the effort and desire to consistently deliver the best service to their customers, FPE offers a simple and seamless way to access a wide variety of both aftermarket and original parts and accessories through their online store.

