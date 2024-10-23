SDI ELEMENT LOGIC REBRANDS AS ELEMENT LOGIC

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After successfully onboarding and integrating, SDI Element Logic will take the next step by fully rebranding as Element Logic effective immediately.

This evolution represents a significant step forward in the Company's mission to become a global leader in warehousing automation and serves as a strategic move that combines 90 years of expertise under one single brand.

By merging into one, Element Logic is poised to provide clients with global reach and support that taps into local expertise while delivering innovative, scalable, and repeatable deployments under the same roof. As the first and largest AutoStore distributor in the world, Element Logic will continue prioritizing growth in the Americas and remain the biggest player.

"The Americas represents the biggest market where we have customers seeking a trusted partner for warehouse automation," Ankush Malhotra, Group CEO at Element Logic, said. "We have decades of local experience and resources, both of which are critical as we continue to scale. And, further, we will be able to leverage our global expertise to deliver outstanding solutions to our customers."

About the Rebrand

The decision to rebrand as Element Logic comes at a time of rapid expansion and technological advancement for the company. The new name underscores the company's dedication to simplifying complex warehouse operations through cutting-edge technology and intelligent automation.

"We believe this change will help us better communicate our global brand's purpose and our position as a leader in the warehouse automation industry," Krish Nathan, CEO – Americas at Element Logic, said. "By transitioning to Element Logic, we are not only embracing our heritage and past experiences, but also positioning ourselves for future growth in a rapidly evolving market."

What Clients Can Expect

While the name has changed, Element Logic remains committed to delivering the same high-quality service and solutions that clients have come to expect. The company's innovative approach to warehouse automation, which includes advanced robotics, software integration, and scalable intralogistics solutions, will continue to be at the forefront of its offerings.

"Our clients will see no interruption in the quality of service they receive," Robert Humphry, EVP at Element Logic, said. "Our new identity as Element Logic reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring that we remain a trusted partner for businesses looking to optimize their logistics operations."

While the major changes will be mainly internal, customers can expect to:

Be rerouted to our new website: elementlogic.us





Get emails from our new domain: @elementlogic.us





Be asked to follow us on our new LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube pages





Receive communication indicating the changes





See / associate us with our new name and logo

Looking Ahead

Element Logic will continue to expand its global footprint and develop new strategies that address the challenges of modern warehouse management. The rebrand marks a new chapter in the company's journey, one that is focused on growth, innovation, and maintaining its position as an industry leader.

"Element Logic remains more than ever committed to growing our people, and to continue serving our clients with the best quality solutions," Nathan added. "This is a step along the way that continues to fortify that commitment, and we look forward to taking more strides in the future."

About Element Logic

Element Logic is a technology company that optimizes warehouses for customers to gain a competitive edge. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Norway. It operates worldwide and is the world's first and largest AutoStore-partner. Element Logic offers its customers automated robotic solutions, software, and consulting services. Total revenue for 2023 was US$510 million.

For more information go to elementlogic.us and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Maria Elena Ladron de Guevara

Director of Marketing – Americas

(818) 890.6002 ext. 279, [email protected]

