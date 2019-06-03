SDI Marketing Set to Fly High with Launch of New Stand-Alone Loyalty Agency, kite

Geoff Conant to head up the new North American connection and conversion company

TORONTO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - SDI Marketing announced today the launch of kite - an innovative North American agency solution for person-to-person acquisition needs in the financial, retail and telecommunications industries, among others. Originally founded as part of SDI Marketing, an experiential and sports marketing agency, the loyalty business has evolved to explore and expand into new markets and categories across Canada and the U.S.

Built on a belief that the world needs more human, kite champions the eradication of "sales teams," advocating it be replaced with "experience engineers" that build value in the lives of its clients, their customers, and the communities it works in.

As part of the announcement, Geoff Conant has been appointed to President of kite, who previously served as Senior Vice President and Partner at SDI. Conant will focus on the growth of the business and introducing new technologies to meet evolving client needs.

"Our business has grown and evolved from being just a sales and acquisition company to being a human connection and relationship agency," said Geoff Conant, President, kite. "Sales doesn't have to be a dirty word, and we're proving it – by investing in human potential through powerful experiences."

Known for client strategies deep-rooted in the Science of Emotion™, kite is hyper-focused on curating meaningful, human-based experiences that provide customers what they want. These, in turn, allow kite to encourage long-term, lasting connections – ones that grow as its clients' capabilities and offerings evolve. With a network of experienced ambassadors that span across North America, kite maintains skill, education and competency at the core of its in-market talent, to ensure that every client's goal is being communicated by highly trained professionals.

To learn more about kite, please visit www.wearekite.com

ABOUT kite:

kite is a North American connections and conversion agency with a focus on the human elements that ultimately connect the dots between a brand and its customer. kite is in the business of building value in the lives of its clients and their customers, with capabilities in industries including financial, retail and beyond. With offices across North America, kite employs a network of highly skilled experience ambassadors to meet the evolving needs of its vast client base.

ABOUT SDI MARKETING:

SDI Mktg has been helping individuals meet, experience and fall in love with brands since 1988. Its passion and investment into experiential development and execution lets us leverage the latest platforms of connection whether face-to-face, online, in-store or on the street. From a history of passion and commitment to excellence, to a future through creativity and innovation, SDI is fortunate to be the preferred activation partner of many iconic brands across the world. SDI Mktg is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in the U.S. and the Middle East.

