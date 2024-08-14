SDI Presence Appoints Rusty Putzler as New Chief Technology and Operating Officer to Drive Innovation and Growth

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), an IT services firm, announces the appointment of Rusty Putzler as the new Chief Technology and Operating Officer (CT&OO). This strategic hire marks a significant milestone in the firm's continued commitment to advancing its technological excellence and operational efficiency.

Putzler is a seasoned technology leader with more than 25 years of experience leading managed IT services—known for driving growth through optimized processes and innovative technologies and solutions. His career spans 30 years—starting in financial services with Edward Jones and State Farm before transitioning to lead successful managed services organizations. As a founder and COO of Connectria, Putzler led the organization's operations, hybrid cloud capabilities, and compliance practice. Additionally, Putzler currently serves as a board member for Youth in Need, an organization focused on at-risk youth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rusty to our executive team," said SDI CEO Hardik Bhatt. "His innovative vision, extensive experience, and dual expertise in technology and operations will be instrumental in guiding our strategy and delivering exceptional solutions to our clients."

Putzler will oversee the selection, development, and implementation of leading technologies and the optimization of operational processes that will drive growth and enhance the firm's service and solution offerings.

"I am honored to join SDI as the new Chief Technology and Operating Officer," said Rusty Putzler. "This is an exciting time for the firm, and I am eager to contribute to its mission of empowering customers through technology. IT modernization is key to our strategy, and I look forward to leading initiatives that leverage and enhance our offerings and optimize our processes."

"The appointment of Rusty Putzler comes at a pivotal time for SDI as the firm continues to expand its footprint and deliver innovative solutions to clients across various industries. Rusty's combined leadership in technology and operations will play a crucial role in advancing the company's strategic initiatives while ensuring the highest standards of service excellence," states Bhatt.

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC): SDI Presence LLC is an IT services firm that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a more than 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and multicloud solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

