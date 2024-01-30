SDI Presence Expands IT Managed Services Footprint in California

News provided by

SDI Presence LLC

30 Jan, 2024, 09:05 ET

Expansion Bolstered by New Clients Across the SLED and Transit Industries

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), an IT managed services provider (MSP) and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), announces the expansion of its managed services in California, marked by the acquisition of three new clients.

The cities of San Marino and La Verne, as well as Livermore Almador Valley Transit, selected SDI to plan, implement, and manage their technology environment to support the departments in delivering their IT services. These wins further solidify SDI's position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking secure and reliable IT-managed services.

At the city of San Marino, SDI will be providing managed services covering all city departments, including Police and Fire, along with virtual CIO services as part of the contract.

SDI will be implementing managed services for the city of Laverne, including virtual CIO, to supplement the existing IT staff—covering all city departments, including Police and Fire. SDI has already migrated the city to Office 365 and implemented a full disaster recovery plan including cloud.

Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA) is contracted with SDI for a managed services contract with potential for cloud projects. SDI's IT expertise will contribute to the agency's mission of providing equal access to a variety of safe, affordable, and reliable public transportation choices, increasing the mobility and improving the quality of life of their riders.

"As SDI continues to grow in the West, key wins like these underscore the importance of technology in delivering services to citizens and businesses. Ensuring reliable, secure, robust, and a highly available technology environment is critical," says Terry Hackelman, SVP of SLED-West for SDI. "By leveraging our expertise in leading technologies, we can help organizations optimize their operations and achieve their digital transformation goals."

Upcoming California Society of Municipal Finance Officers (CSMFO) Annual Conference

SDI will be at booth #209 at the CSMFO Annual Conference, where attendees can engage with our team of IT experts to learn about the planning, procurement, and implementation of core systems such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Land Management Systems (LMS), and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM). In addition, CSMFO attendees will learn how SDI is helping agencies archive and report data that resides in legacy applications and gain valuable insights into how our managed services can help transform an agency's IT environment to support improved service delivery and customer service.

SDI Presence's participation at CSMFO 2024 underscores the company's commitment to assisting government and education clients with their legacy modernization journey. Please stop by booth #209 to explore how our IT advisory and consulting, and managed services can drive success in municipal finance. 

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC):

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and multicloud solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Christina Belmont
VP of Marketing
SDI Presence LLC
cbelmont@sdipresence.com

SOURCE SDI Presence LLC

