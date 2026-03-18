SDI Presence Joins Western Regional Innovation & Technology Alliance (WRITA)

Membership expands collaboration with Western-region public sector and technology leaders

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), a leading IT consultancy, advisory, and managed services provider, announces it has joined the Western Regional Innovation & Technology Alliance (WRITA), strengthening its engagement with public sector and technology leaders across the Western United States.

WRITA brings together forward-thinking government and industry leaders committed to advancing innovation, operational excellence, and secure technology modernization. SDI's membership reflects the firm's continued investment in supporting state and local agencies with mission-critical solutions that improve service delivery and community outcomes.

For more than 30 years, SDI has partnered with government agencies, utilities, transportation authorities, and regulated organizations to modernize complex technology environments where reliability, governance, and accountability are non-negotiable. The firm has worked with more than 250 local government agencies to plan, procure, implement, and manage technology.

"WRITA represents the kind of collaborative, forward-looking ecosystem that drives meaningful public sector innovation," said Terry Hackelman, Senior Vice President of SLED-West at SDI. "Our deep experience in local government—combined with disciplined project management and long-term operational partnership—makes us a strong fit for WRITA members navigating transformation, data & AI governance, data strategy, IT roadmaps, and core application procurement and implementations."

Unlike transactional technology providers, SDI emphasizes sustainable transformation—aligning platform decisions and infrastructure investments with operational realities and fiscal stewardship. This approach is especially valuable to agencies balancing modernization goals with regulatory requirements and budget constraints.

As a local firm with a national footprint, SDI brings both community-focused values and enterprise-scale technical depth. Through its WRITA membership, the company plans to actively participate in knowledge-sharing initiatives, industry forums, and collaborative programs that advance innovation across the Western region.

"WRITA's members are focused on strengthening technology leadership across the Western region," said Charles Kronschnable, Executive Director of WRITA. "SDI Presence has a proven track record as a trusted partner to local governments—helping agencies plan, implement, and manage technology solutions that deliver real results and maximize the value of every dollar invested."

For more information about the Western Regional Innovation & Technology Alliance, visit www.writa.us.

About SDI Presence LLC

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider delivering strategic advisory, technology implementation, and operational support for mission-critical environments. With more than three decades of experience, SDI partners with state and local government, utilities, transportation agencies, and regulated industries to modernize systems, improve service delivery, and create lasting value for the communities they serve.

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Christina Belmont

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SDI Presence LLC

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SOURCE SDI Presence LLC (SDI)