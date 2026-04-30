SDI Presence Announces Technology Apprenticeship Partnership with Technology Association of Georgia's TAG Education Collaborative

New collaboration expands pathways to high-growth technology careers while helping employers build a sustainable, job-ready workforce

CHICAGO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), a leading IT consultancy and managed services provider, announces a new partnership with Technology Association of Georgia's TAG Education Collaborative (TAG), (TAG-Ed), the organization's workforce development arm, to launch a technology apprenticeship program designed to create new pathways into high-demand IT careers while addressing critical talent shortages for Georgia employers.

The SDI-TAG partnership will provide participants with hands-on training, industry-recognized skills development, and direct access to employment opportunities with leading organizations. Through a structured combination of classroom learning, mentorship, and real-world experience, SDI-TAG apprentices will be prepared for a wide-range of technology-based roles including IT service management, application and infrastructure support, cybersecurity, AI, project management, and business analysis.

"Building a strong, inclusive technology workforce requires intentional partnerships between industry and education," said Hardik Bhatt, CEO of SDI Presence. "Through our collaboration with TAG and TAG-Ed, we are expanding access to meaningful career opportunities—beginning in Georgia—while helping organizations connect with the skilled talent they need to operate and innovate in today's digital economy."

This partnership builds on SDI's 30-year commitment to workforce development and community impact, including apprenticeships that connect individuals to family-sustaining wages through technology careers.

TAG and TAG-Ed bring deep expertise in workforce development, employer engagement, and education programming across Georgia, making them ideal partners to scale apprenticeship opportunities and connect talent with business demand.

"Georgia's technology ecosystem depends on a strong, diverse pipeline of skilled talent," said Larry K. Williams, CEO and President, Technology Association of Georgia. "Partnering with SDI allows us to expand hands-on learning opportunities and better align training with the real needs of employers."

"The apprenticeship model is a proven way to bridge the gap between education and employment," said Dr. Loretta Daniels, Executive Director, TAG Education Collaborative. "Together, we are creating a scalable program that empowers individuals with the skills, experience, and support needed to succeed in today's technology workforce."

Georgia employers participating in the program will benefit from a pipeline of vetted, job-ready technology talent, helping to reduce hiring gaps while strengthening long-term workforce strategies.

For more information about the program or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.sdipresence.com.

About SDI Presence LLC

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider delivering strategic advisory, technology implementation, and operational support for mission-critical environments. With more than three decades of experience, SDI partners with state and local government, utilities, transportation agencies, and regulated industries to modernize systems, improve service delivery, and create lasting value for the communities they serve.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) is the state's leading association dedicated to advancing Georgia's technology ecosystem. TAG connects companies, entrepreneurs, and professionals through events, education, and advocacy to foster innovation and economic growth.

About TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed)

TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) is the 501c3, nonprofit workforce and leadership development arm of TAG, focused on preparing students and professionals for careers in technology through experiential learning, industry partnerships, and education programs.

Media Contacts:

Christina Belmont

Vice President of Marketing

SDI Presence

[email protected]

Evelyn Aguilar

Marketing Coordinator

Technology Association of Georgia

[email protected]

SOURCE SDI Presence LLC (SDI)