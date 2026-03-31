SDI Presence Appoints LaDarius Jackson as Vice President of ServiceNow Delivery

Enterprise technology leader brings deep ServiceNow expertise to strengthen SDI's delivery excellence and platform growth

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), a leading IT consultancy and managed services provider, announces that LaDarius Jackson has joined the firm as Vice President of Delivery, ServiceNow, further strengthening SDI's commitment to delivering high-impact, AI-enabled service management solutions for mission-critical organizations.

Jackson brings more than a decade of experience leading enterprise ServiceNow transformation initiatives across consulting, enterprise, and managed services environments. In his new role, he will lead SDI's ServiceNow delivery organization, overseeing implementation excellence, delivery governance, and the continued evolution of SDI's ServiceNow platform strategy.

Most recently, Jackson served in a senior leadership role at CDW, where he led ServiceNow professional services architecture and delivery, with full accountability for delivery quality, customer outcomes, and financial performance. He managed a team of solution architects and led enterprise-scale implementations, while shaping go-to-market strategy and delivery models to drive measurable business outcomes.

Prior to CDW, Jackson held leadership and consulting roles with KPMG, Deloitte, and Ernst & Young, and supported global ServiceNow operations and analytics initiatives at Nike. Across these experiences, he has helped organizations modernize service management, scale digital platforms, and improve operational performance through data-driven insights and governance.

"LaDarius brings a powerful combination of delivery leadership, platform expertise, and a deep understanding of what it takes to operationalize ServiceNow at scale," said Rusty Putzler, Chief Technology and Operations Officer at SDI. "As SDI is recognized as a leader in the ServiceNow ecosystem, the addition of LaDarius will ensure that SDI continues to lead innovation and AI adoption as true partner with our customers."

Jackson has extensive experience leading distributed, cross-functional teams across onshore, nearshore, and global delivery centers. He has overseen architects, engineers, and product leaders while driving delivery governance, service strategy, and continuous improvement initiatives designed to enhance both client outcomes and operational efficiency.

"SDI's focus on delivering meaningful outcomes for clients in mission-critical environments strongly aligns with my passion for building scalable, high-impact ServiceNow solutions," said Jackson. "I'm excited to join a team that prioritizes both innovation and accountability, and I look forward to helping our clients accelerate their platform maturity and business results."

About SDI Presence LLC

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider delivering strategic advisory, technology implementation, and operational support for mission-critical environments. With more than three decades of experience, SDI partners with state and local government, utilities, transportation agencies, and regulated industries to modernize systems, improve service delivery, and create lasting value for the communities they serve.

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SDI Presence LLC

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SOURCE SDI Presence LLC (SDI)