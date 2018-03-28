SDI Presence Named Crain's Chicago Business Best Places to Work 2018 Finalist

"This honor is a testament to SDI's commitment to being present for our clients, colleagues, and community. Our presence-based culture is a core tenet of the firm's strategy and daily operations, and fuels the company's growth," said SDI CEO David A. Gupta. "I thank the SDI Team for their outstanding contributions to our firm's success, and positive feedback to make this ranking possible."

The Crain's Chicago Best Places to Work program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the 100 best companies to work for in Chicago. Thousands of Chicagoland employees were surveyed across core focus areas including: Leadership and Planning, Corporate Culture and Communications, Role Satisfaction, Work Environment, Relationship with Supervisor, Training, Development and Resources, Pay and Benefits, and Overall Engagement.

"SDI's employee engagement revolves around placing our Team on rewarding projects that are critical to the operations of our customers, as well as providing a way to have a direct impact on our communities. From 5Ks, our annual polar plunge, to our team HUDDLEUP outings, SDI balances challenging project work with a great culture to create a fun, family-oriented workplace," states Technical Recruiter Cory Wormmeester, part of SDI's in-house recruiting team.

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC)

SDI Presence LLC is an IT managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to provide industry-leading IT services while advancing our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 20-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting and hybrid infrastructure solutions using its proven ITIL-based SDIPathTM methodology. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), with a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. SDI delivers a deep technical presence through a local delivery model to achieve customer confidence and success. Visit us at www.sdipresence.com and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram.

