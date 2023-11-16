SDI Presence Recognized on CRN's MSP 500 List for Outstanding IT Managed Services Excellence

Firm Named to Elite 150 for the third straight year amid strong growth and expansion

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), a managed services provider (MSP) and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), announces its inclusion in CRN's MSP 500, a prestigious list of top Managed Services Providers (MSPs) in North America. This recognition underscores SDI's commitment to delivering exceptional managed IT services and highlights the company's continued growth and success.

CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, compiles the MSP 500 list annually to recognize MSPs who have demonstrated superior service and technical expertise in the managed IT services industry. SDI's inclusion in this exclusive list serves as a testament to the firm's expertise in addressing hybrid infrastructure and multicloud solutions for their clients.

As a provider of leading technology solutions, SDI offers a wide range of managed services designed to help organizations streamline their IT operations and enhance overall efficiency and security. The firm's team of experts delivers comprehensive solutions throughout their clients' modernization journey—from cloud services to IT consulting and advisory.

"We are thrilled to be named on CRN's MSP 500 list once again," said Hardik Bhatt, SDI CEO. "This recognition validates our commitment to providing top-tier managed IT services and demonstrates the value we bring to our clients in a rapidly evolving technology landscape. Our dedicated team provides leading hybrid multicloud infrastructure and application managed services solutions with precision to delight our customers."

SDI's success in being named on the MSP 500 list for the third year in a row is a result of the company's ongoing investment in technology, infrastructure, and personnel. The firm continues to adopt emerging technologies to meet clients' evolving needs—ensuring delivery of leading solutions that enable organizations to thrive in today's digital age.

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC):

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and multicloud solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

