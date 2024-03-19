SDI Presence Reports Record Corporate Diversity Spend in 2023

CHICAGO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), a managed services provider (MSP) and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus® designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), announces 2023 was another successful year of diverse spending for the firm. SDI continues to exemplify its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging, and access (DEIB&A) by achieving milestones in supplier diversity and diverse partnership initiatives.

Hardik Bhatt, CEO of SDI, expressed his pride in the firm's contributions, stating, "SDI's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive business ecosystem remains unwavering, and we are thrilled to see our efforts yield positive results."

SDI's diversity programming reached new heights last year, showcasing a robust dedication to supporting underrepresented businesses. The firm's notable 2023 diversity achievements include:

SDI allocated 49% of its total spend to diverse suppliers, reflecting a steadfast commitment to fostering a diverse supply base.

Black-certified businesses received 16% of SDI's total spend; within SDI's diverse spend, Black-certified businesses accounted for 33%—an increase from 2022.

Hispanic-certified businesses accounted for 15% of SDI's total spend and 30% of diverse spending, marking another significant rise as compared to 2022.

Asian Indian-certified businesses received 9% of SDI's total spend, while Asian Pacific-certified businesses received 4% of SDI's diverse spend.

Combined Women Business Enterprises (WBE), Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE)/WBE, and Veteran businesses collectively received 5% of SDI's total spend.

SDI's 100+ M/W/DBE Network Partners represented 38% of the firm's total partnering revenues in 2023, further demonstrating SDI's commitment to nurturing relationships within the diverse business community.

SDI surpassed its goals in the Chicago United Five Forward Program, a focused minority business growth initiative that sets and measures annual spend goals with partner MBE firms. With a spend goal of $5,125,000 for 2023, SDI achieved a remarkable 51% over the 2023 goal. This marks the third consecutive year of exceptional spending in the program, reaffirming SDI's dedication to impactful partnerships.

Adriene Bruce, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at SDI, added, "Our priority is to measure our results and impact we are making within our supplier and business diversity procurement and partnership programming annually. We are pleased with the year's success within our supplier and business diversity procurement and partnership spend, and we celebrate our accomplishments while raising the bar for 2024."

As SDI looks forward, it reaffirms its commitment to advancing its diversity, equity, inclusion, and access (DEIB&A) initiatives and nurturing a culture of inclusion and equity, including its pledge to spend no less than $110 million to NMSDC within the six-year period we goaled for our firm—through 2027.

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC):

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and multicloud solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Christina Belmont

VP of Marketing

SDI Presence LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE SDI Presence LLC