SDI Presence Secures Continued Partnership with Illinois State Toll Highway Authority for Critical Technology Services

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), a managed services provider (MSP) and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), announces its successful bid to continue providing essential technology services to the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority (Illinois Tollway). The firm has been awarded contracts for the Illinois Tollway Technology Professional Services IT Staff Augmentation and the Illinois Tollway - IFB-Security Operations Center Program.

SDI has been a trusted partner of the Illinois Tollway for more than a decade, consistently demonstrating excellence in providing technology solutions. This contract highlights SDI's integral role in supporting the Illinois Tollway's technological infrastructure and further solidifies the firm's position as a leader in the tolling and transit industries.

"SDI is proud of this win—we're absolutely thrilled to continue delivering critical technology services to the Illinois Tollway," said Ed Kipp, SDI CIO and Illinois Tollway Delivery Executive. "Our longstanding partnership reflects the dedication of SDI's commitment to exceeding client expectations and needs.

SDI's CEO, Hardik Bhatt, echoed Kipp's sentiments, expressing his satisfaction with the successful re-win. "Securing this contract renewal is a testament to SDI's expertise and unwavering commitment to providing exceptional services—we look forward to continuing our partnership with the Illinois Tollway to support their IT teams and security operations."

SDI's success in securing these critical IT services contracts with the Illinois Tollway further solidifies its reputation for solving legacy IT challenges while securing our clients' environments.

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC):

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and multicloud solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

