SDI Presence Welcomes Back Terry Hackelman as Senior Vice President of SLED West

SDI Presence LLC

08 Jun, 2023, 10:35 ET

Firm Accelerates Growth on the West Coast 

CHICAGO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Corporate Plus-certified IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP), today announces the return of Terry Hackelman as Senior Vice President of State, Local, and Education (SLED) West. Hackelman previously served as SDI Presence's Senior Vice President – West Coast Operations from 2017 to 2020.

Immediately preceding his return to SDI, Hackelman served as the Information Technology Director for the City of Manhattan Beach, California, a full-service municipality, where he supported the IT needs and infrastructure for all city departments. Hackelman has more than 34 years of complex technology procurement and implementation success at the state and local government levels, including counties, municipalities, utilities, and special districts. 

During Hackelman's previous tenure with SDI Presence, he provided leadership and consulting support for SDI's West Coast projects including IT governance, IT assessments, IT strategic planning, and the procurement and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), and Utility Billing/Customer Information Systems (CIS). 

In his new role as SDI's West Coast Executive, Terry will lead all of SDI's SLED West business, including municipal utilities west of the Rockies. This will include sales, business development, strategy, as well as delivery of services. 

"We are thrilled to have Terry back on the SDI team, especially with his vision for supporting government IT systems, cloud-based systems, cybersecurity, and ServiceNow business management. His values are closely aligned with ours and those of our customers," stated Hardik Bhatt, SDI Presence Chief Executive Officer. "Terry is precisely the leader SDI needs to continue our growth on the West Coast in IT Advisory and Managed Services." 

SDI's West Coast growth includes an impressive collection of clients: SDI was recently awarded an ERP system procurement and implementation engagement with Scottsdale, Arizona, adding to more than 50 similar-sized public agencies that SDI's West Coast Division has helped assess, procure, select, and implement their ERP systems. 

Hackelman can be reached via email at [email protected] 

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC): 
SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and multicloud solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram. 

For media inquiries, please contact: 
Christina Belmont 
SDI Presence LLC 
VP of Marketing 
[email protected] 

SOURCE SDI Presence LLC

