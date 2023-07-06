SDI Presence Welcomes Monica Lyons as Senior Sales Executive

Key Appointment for Accelerating Firm's Growth and Expansion in SLED Market

CHICAGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), a managed services provider (MSP) and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), welcomes Monica Lyons to the SDI team as a Senior Sales Executive. 

With nearly two decades of industry experience, Lyons adds to SDI's consultative approach to IT professional services. Prior to joining SDI, Lyons was the Associate Director of Client Engagement – Public Sector at IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl, formerly a subsidiary of IBM. In that role, Lyons established State and Local Education (SLED) contract vehicles totaling over $200 million in addressable market potential. She also holds numerous technical certifications—several focused on cloud, including Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft Azure. 

"Monica brings both rich technical knowledge and demonstrable business acumen to SDI," said SDI CEO Hardik Bhatt. "Her expertise in public and private sector technology will facilitate SDI's ability to craft business-relevant solutions for our clients, while also thoughtfully advancing the firm's growth."

As Senior Sales Executive, Lyons will oversee public and private sector deals for SDI's SLED-East division, one of the firm's recently established strategic business units. She joins the company amid rapid growth propelled by digital transformation and IT modernization via the cloud and ServiceNow.

"There's no shortage of potential SLED business between the Atlantic and the Rockies," said Sunil Thomas, Senior Vice President of SLED-East. "I am confident that Monica will be instrumental in our firm's continued growth in this vital market."

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC): 

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and multicloud solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter

