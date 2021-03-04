SDi Publishes Global Assessment Report: Laboratory Analytical and Life Science Instrument Market Will Exceed $69 Billion in 2021

ARLINGTON, Va., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Directions International (SDi) announced today the publication of its 2021 Global Assessment Report: The Laboratory Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Industry. The report was released on February 28th. The report is widely considered to be the gold standard of market intelligence for the $60+ billion laboratory market for analytical and life science instruments.

The report will update projections made in 2020 where market conditions have contributed to growth or contraction. As in the past, detailed information on 80+ different product categories is presented in 10 sections that include chromatography, life science instrumentation, mass spectrometry, molecular spectroscopy, atomic spectroscopy, surface science, materials characterization, lab automation & software, sample preparation, and lab equipment.

Some highlights of the report:

China and the rest of the developing nations of Asia are strong regional sources of growth.

Pent-up demand from sales delayed or cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic will help spur a bounceback in demand for many technologies.

Public and industrial demand will take longer to recover from the pandemic, in most cases, than the pharma/bio sector.

New this year – markets by lab function and a greater depth on the opportunities for specific applications for each technology in terms of size, growth, and innovation potential.

Users of the report will have an option to receive an electronic data stream updating the market projections on a quarterly basis. Special offers are available through March 2021 for companies that subscribe to the quarterly data stream. Subscriptions to all of SDi's reports are available.

ABOUT Strategic Directions International

Strategic Directions International (SDi), part of Science and Medicine Group, is the leading business intelligence firm in the highly specialized field of analytical and life science instruments. Its client list includes virtually every major analytical instrumentation company in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Founded in 1981, the Los Angeles-based company has published hundreds of market reports and provided proprietary consulting services for a multitude of clients.

http://www.strategic-directions.com

