SDIRA Wealth: Leading the Build-to-Rent Revolution with their Full-Service approach for Investors

LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SDIRA Wealth proudly announces its position as the number one full-service build-to-rent developer, revolutionizing the real estate investment landscape. With a commitment to innovation and investor-centric design, SDIRA Wealth is transforming the market with its unparalleled approach to new construction properties.

Focused on catering to both renters and investors, SDIRA Wealth's properties are meticulously crafted to meet the needs of both parties. By seamlessly blending tenant comfort with investor profitability, SDIRA Wealth sets the standard for excellence in the industry. "Our goal was to strategically develop properties in high-growth markets to meet the increasing demand from renters, all while remaining deliberate and attentive to the needs of our investors." - Justin French, CEO of SDIRA Wealth

For 23 years, having established a formidable presence in 15 states, SDIRA Wealth boasts an impressive track record, having sold over $2 billion worth of build-for-rent homes. This remarkable achievement underscores the company's unrivaled expertise and dedication to delivering superior investment opportunities. With the volume of properties they build, they are able to offer pricing and bulk benefits that investors can't find anywhere else, further solidifying their position as leaders in the industry.

At the heart of SDIRA Wealth's success are its investor-centric programs, designed to optimize returns and minimize tax liabilities. From cost segregation initiatives to 1031 exchange programs and self-directed IRA options, SDIRA Wealth offers a suite of customizable solutions tailored to each investor's unique strategy. In the past year alone, the company's tax-saving programs have resulted in over $22 million in savings for its clients.

French, also a business strategist and former executive in the customer service industry, devised a process prioritizing investor needs and goals. "Our objective is to attentively listen and comprehend our clients' needs. This approach is crucial as it enables us to tailor a strategy using our diverse markets, properties, and programs, resulting in a significantly enhanced experience compared to randomly selecting an investment property online. Each property we develop is part of one of our customizable programs, which our clients deeply appreciate."

SDIRA Wealth's commitment to comprehensive service extends beyond investment opportunities. With a full-service model encompassing market research, property management vetting, and educational guidance from contract to post close, investors can trust SDIRA Wealth to support them at every stage of their journey.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the premier build-to-rent developer in the industry," said French. "Our continued success is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our investors' success and our relentless pursuit of innovation, giving investors the best possible experience."

For more information about SDIRA Wealth and its groundbreaking investment opportunities, visit www.sdirawealth.com.

About SDIRA Wealth: SDIRA Wealth is a leading full-service build-to-rent developer, specializing in new construction properties designed for investors. With a presence in 15 states and over $2 billion in sold build-for-rent homes, SDIRA Wealth offers innovative investment opportunities and customizable programs to optimize investor returns.

