SDJ Gridstone Launches Strategic Advisory Firm to Support Energy Industry Decision-Makers Nationwide

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SDJ Gridstone, a strategic advisory firm founded by energy industry veteran Jennifer Jura, announces its nationwide launch to support utilities, investors, trade associations, and energy-adjacent organizations.

The firm enters the market as energy leaders are navigating heightened regulatory pressure, infrastructure needs, and accelerating market change while making decisions with long-term consequences. As the energy sector continues to shift, many executives find themselves overwhelmed by information and lacking clear direction. SDJ Gridstone offers stakeholders trusted insight backed by real industry relationships and experience.

SDJ Gridstone serves as a behind-the-scenes partner, helping clients understand the larger picture surrounding their decisions, including how utilities, regulators, policymakers, and investors think—and where those interests intersect or collide.

"The energy industry is shifting at an extraordinary rate, and in a time of swift change, the most valuable currency is trust," states Jura. "Stakeholders are often overwhelmed by noise; they need more than just data or a one-size-fits-all solution—they need insight from a source that understands the stakes. Our mission is to leverage deep industry relationships to ensure our clients have the clarity required to make critical, high-impact decisions."

The firm's approach is built on long-standing connections developed across utilities, energy organizations, legislative chambers, and policy circles. These relationships allow SDJ Gridstone to provide context that is difficult to capture through research alone, offering clients a clearer view of how decisions will be received and where resistance may arise.

"SDJ Gridstone was born out of decades of seeing what's broken in energy policy consulting," says Jura. "We're moving past the transactional consulting model to genuinely empower decision-makers."

Since beginning operations this year, the firm has already engaged with utility leaders and industry stakeholders nationwide.

"Starting at the beginning of the year allowed us to immediately tap into the industry's pulse," Jura added. "The feedback has been overwhelming, as industry leaders and executives recognize that we are filling a notable absence in the landscape—where trust and long-term priorities are valued over speed or volume. We are providing the expert insight that the industry's top decision-makers are actively looking for."

