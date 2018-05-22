SDL Research Confirms Millennials Want Access to Technical Content Before Purchasing

The SDL report, "Making Your Content Connect with the Next Generation", found that 41% of millennials actively search for online tutorials, and a third (33%) search for technical Q&A documents and manuals, before buying a product online. A third (29%) also try to understand the size, activeness, and popularity of user communities before completing their purchase.

The report findings indicate that millennials are also more loyal to companies that deliver product-related content. Almost three-quarters (72%) admit that product information affects their impression of a product, and 71% are willing to recommend brands that provide access to high-quality technical information.

"Millennials grew up on digital, and are accustomed to having instant access to any information they want. They don't expect to flip through a paper manual or even download a PDF," said Arjen van den Akker, Director Product Marketing at SDL. "This means brands need to offer easy to access, high-quality technical content in multiple languages, optimized for search and delivered across multiple formats. Brands must support this new way of engaging with customers by evolving and improving the way they create, manage, and deliver content."

The report also highlights how millennials like to engage with brands, and how they want their content delivered. Not surprisingly, millennials want access to product information across multiple devices, formats and channels.

Two-thirds (66%) value interactive content, and 67% expect content to be personalized to their own preferences and search behavior. Millennials also value content that takes into account their own personal context (65%).

Brands can support this demand for high-quality technical information by reducing the complexity of creating, managing and distributing in-depth product content and technical documentation at scale. SDL Tridion DX combines the best of Structured Content Management (CCMS), Web Content Management (WCM) and translation technology to help teams create and manage technical content - like manuals, datasheets and documents - and better collaborate throughout the review process. By managing content creation and delivery in this way, companies can offer millennials instant access to high-quality technical content on a website, or through any channel or digital device they choose to engage with a brand.

