SDLC Partners Selects Blue Prism to Enable Intelligent Automation for Enterprise Clients

PITTSBURGH, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SDLC Partners announced today that it is now a Blue Prism implementation partner, offering enterprise clients easy access to best-of-breed Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software and services.

Blue Prism's connected-RPA offering provides users with an intelligent digital workforce capable of self-learning and continuous improvement, empowering users to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back into the business—freeing up employees to create, build and share their innovations. It also gives enterprises a game changing way of staying competitive by easily accessing and exploiting leading-edge cloud, AI and cognitive capabilities.

Chris Simchick, SDLC Partners' CEO, sees symbiotic growth, "together, we represent the best of automation software and successful, agile software adoption. This partnership reflects our commitment to the 'Art of the Possible,' giving just what our clients are requesting -- a powerful tech-service synergy."

Chad Gailey, Vice President of Channel Sales and Global Service Providers, Americas, "we see a great market opportunity in teaming up with SDLC Partners. By leveraging their proven ability to implement and execute complex software projects, our customers can ramp-up quickly and get the most out of our intelligent automation platform."

Blue Prism's technology and partner ecosystem exemplifies a joint engineering approach with the world's most innovative companies, like SDLC Partners. Jointly, the firms will collaborate to augment digital workforces, automating complex processes, as well as create enterprise-scale intelligent automation.

Together, joint clients can achieve operational agility, improved productivity, and experience better, world-class customer experiences. For more information on the collaborative products and services, contact us at solutiondesk@sdlcpartners.com.

About SDLC Partners, L.P.

SDLC Partners, L.P. is an essential leader of the Pittsburgh technology and business ecosystem. As a consultancy focused on delivering high-performance solutions for connecting business and technology, they have grown into a 400-person firm, garnering awards and attention from the Pittsburgh Technology Council, the Inc. 5000, the Pittsburgh 100, and E&Y's Entrepreneur of the Year.

About Blue Prism

In this digital era where start-ups are constantly disrupting markets, only the most agile and innovative enterprises survive and thrive. At Blue Prism, we pioneered Robotic Process Automation (RPA), emerging as the trusted and secure intelligent automation choice for the Fortune 500 and public-sector market. Now we bring you connected-RPA supported by the Digital Exchange (DX) app store—marrying internal entrepreneurship with the power of crowdsourced innovation.

Blue Prism's connected-RPA can automate and perform mission critical processes, allowing your people the freedom to focus on more creative, meaningful work. More than 1,300 global customers leverage Blue Prism's digital workforce, empowering their people to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back to the business. Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM).

