SDM LAWSUIT ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Smart Digital Group Limited Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Smart Digital Group Limited (NASDAQ: SDM).

Shareholders who purchased shares of SDM during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/smart-digital-group-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=183286&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: May 5, 2025 to September 26, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SDM was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; (2) insiders and/or affiliates used and/or intended to use offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (3) SDM's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the Company's stock price; (4) as a result, SDM securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by either or both of the SEC and NASDAQ; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: March 16, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/smart-digital-group-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=183286&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of SDM during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is March 16, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm