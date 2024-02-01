SDM Northcoast Announces New Data Sharing Agreements

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SDM Northcoast is very excited to announce that it is expanding its dental data network! The company has signed new data sharing agreements with additional dental product distributors and direct selling dental product manufacturers. These new data relationships will result in expanded dental market data coverage for SDM Northcoast while maintaining accurate year-over-year comparisons for data analysis purposes.

Effective with the publication of January 2024 data, in mid-February 2024, SDM Northcoast will restate and republish each month of dental consumable and dental equipment data from January 2019 to current to include its new data providers. The restated information will automatically load into both the SDM Analytics and SDM Classic data portals for customers. In total, this data restatement will add nearly $700 million in new dental business during the restated periods.

"Although it's a large undertaking for our team to restate monthly data, we are committed to expanding our data network to give our customers the most comprehensive view of the dental market that's possible," said Edwin Snyder, Chief Executive Office of SDM Northcoast.

About SDM Northcoast, LLC:

Based in Rutherford, NJ, SDM was established in 1994 as the leading provider of qualitative and quantitative research services for dental product manufacturers and distributors in the United States and Canada. SDM captures actual monthly sales, and units sold data, from dental product distributors and direct sellers. Its customers can access the information in a proprietary web-based data portal which analyzes revenue, units, price, and market share for more than 900 dental product manufacturers and 8,600 dental brands.

In February 2019, SDM merged with Northcoast Data Analytics to form SDM Northcoast, significantly expanding the company's data network and its data analytics capabilities. With new data provider additions, SDM Northcoast believes it can now accurately report actual monthly dental sales, units sold, and market share information on more than 90% of all dental product transactions sold through distribution in the United States. In total there are more than 250 million line of dental industry data in the SDM Northcoast data network.

The mission of SDM Northcoast is to provide the most comprehensive, accurate, and timely dental industry data to help customers make informed business decisions and accelerate business growth rates.

