SDM Northcoast Announces New SDM Analytics Software Upgrade

SDM Northcoast

28 Nov, 2023, 07:45 ET

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SDM Northcoast is very excited to announce the launch of its new SDM Analytics software upgrade to help customers analyze the extensive dental industry data captured in its network.

SDM Northcoast's data providers represent more than 90% of all dental consumable and dental equipment transactions sold through distribution in the United States. Customers can view dental revenue, units sold, average price, and market share information for more than 900 dental manufacturers and more than 11,000 brands every month. SDM Northcoast is the only source of this information in the United States.

On December 4, 2023, SDM Northcoast will launch a new web-based upgrade to the SDM Analytics software that will result in a better experience for its customers. Customers will immediately notice the improved user interface which will allow for 3x larger and 6x faster data queries, improved data visualization tools, the ability to construct pivot tables within the query, custom columns and formulas within the portal, and larger and faster data downloading capabilities. In addition, users will find the new software upgrade will make it easier to build dashboards of customized dental data that will automatically update each month as new data arrives in the portal. Finally, the new software adds additional security features to protect unauthorized access of data.

"We are very excited for our customers to experience the new SDM Analytics platform" said Edwin Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of SDM Northcoast. "For nearly 30 years, SDM Northcoast has always had the premier dataset in the dental industry, now this new SDM Analytics software upgrade will help customers easily analyze the 250 million lines of dental industry data in our network allowing our customers to make better business decisions and accelerate growth rates."

SDM Northcoast customers will automatically receive this upgrade at no additional charge.

About SDM Northcoast, LLC

SDM was established in 1994 and has served the dental industry as the leading provider of qualitative and quantitative research services. SDM collects monthly retail sales data from dental product distributors and has been primarily recognized for its publication of the Dental Products Market Share Study (DPMSS) which analyzes growth for thousands of dental products. In February 2019, SDM merged with Northcoast Data Analytics to form SDM Northcoast, expanding the company's analytical capabilities. The mission of SDM Northcoast is to help dental customers make informed business decisions by providing access and analysis of the most comprehensive, accurate, and timely dental industry data available anywhere.

For more information please contact us.
Contact Person: Ed Snyder
Company: SDM Northcoast
Address: PO Box 201, Rutherford, New Jersey 07070.
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SDM Northcoast

