SDM Northcoast Launches Large Dental Equipment Report

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SDM Northcoast is very excited to formally announce the launch of its new Large Dental Equipment Report!

This report will introduce a new category of data for SDM Northcoast's customers called Equipment & Technology (Category 60). The Equipment & Technology category will include the following minor categories: Air Compressors, Dental Patient Chairs, Dental Units, Digital Radiography, Intraoral Cameras, Laser Units, Operatory Lights, Nitrous Oxide Systems, Stools, Vacuums, X-Ray, Diagnostic Systems, Cabinetry, Cuspidors, and Air Filtration Management. In total, Category 60 will include 30 minor and sub minor dental equipment categories!

Subscribing customers will use the new SDM Analytics portal to search for revenue, units, average selling price, and market share statistics for companies within the dental equipment market. SDM Northcoast will also begin to analyze the dental equipment data and produce both monthly and quarterly research reports to help our customers find opportunities to accelerate dental equipment growth rates.

Ed Snyder, CEO of SDM Northcoast said: "The thirst for accurate, timely, and actionable dental industry data has never been greater. For nearly 26 years, SDM Northcoast has been the data bellwether in the dental industry. Today, SDM Northcoast has direct relationships with data providers representing more than 90% of all dental consumable transactions in the United States for categories under coverage, and we publish more than 110 million lines of dental industry data. We are now using this same extensive data network to fuel our new Large Dental Equipment Report."

SDM Northcoast is accepting subscription orders for the new Equipment & Technology data set effective today, and will begin to publish the data in the SDM Analytics portal for customers in early January 2021. Monthly historical data from January 2019 – November 2020 is also available. For more information on product categories, or subscription pricing options please contact us at [email protected].

