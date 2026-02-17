SDM Software Accelerates Growth with 262% Revenue Increase in 2025

Organizations across 20+ countries leverage SDM Software products to ensure a secure and steady configuration state across Group Policy and Intune

SAN ANSELMO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SDM Software, the Configuration Experts in Group Policy and Intune, recorded a 262% revenue increase in 2025 compared to 2024. SDM Software has brought advanced configuration governance to more than 680 customers worldwide and continues to grow. The company's portfolio of six products covers the full configuration management lifecycle, including reporting, migration, automation, auditing, change control, recovery, and compliance.

"In 2025, the team delivered three new product releases and plans at least four more for 2026 to support growing demand from the enterprise sector," says Darren Mar-Elia, Founder and Advisor to SDM Software. "Over the last two years, the average IT environment size of SDM Software customers has increased from 5,000+ to 30,000+ endpoints. SDM's goal is to provide reliable, scalable products that reduce manual effort and ensure configuration consistency across on-premises and cloud environments."

Change Manager for Group Policy and Intune is the flagship product in the SDM Software portfolio. It is a web-based platform that provides change control for Group Policy Objects (GPOs), AD containers, and Intune profiles, with roles for editors, approvers, and deployers. To reinforce the security of the IT environment and help detect suspicious activity, Change Manager also provides an automatic detection of out-of-band changes.

Since 2006, SDM Software has been delivering advanced configuration governance solutions that help organizations secure their Windows environments and maintain business continuity both on premises and in the cloud. Solutions cover the full lifecycle of configuration management on Microsoft platforms, including reporting, migration, automation, auditing, change control, recovery, and compliance reporting. As experts in Group Policy and Intune, SDM Software helps optimize the configuration journey on Microsoft platforms for organizations of all sizes. Learn more at www.sdmsoftware.com .

