SDM Software Empowers Customers to Centralize Intune and Group Policy Configuration Management with CMGPI 2.0

Updated platform streamlines configuration change control and enhances Active Directory security by detecting GPO tampering and malicious attacks in real time

SAN ANSELMO, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SDM Software, the Configuration Experts, released a new version of Change Manager for Group Policy/Intune to provide operational change control across new and existing Intune profiles and Group Policy Objects (GPOs) from a single interface. Now, customers can centralize their configuration management and ensure that all changes follow established, secure processes both on premises and in the cloud.

The release also introduces critical security enhancements to protect Active Directory environments from unauthorized changes. Change Manager for Group Policy/Intune 2.0 proactively monitors for GPO tampering and malicious attacks in real time. This includes the ability to detect stealthy attacks that attempt to inject changes directly into the SYSVOL part of a GPO. If an out-of-band or malicious change occurs, the system immediately alerts administrators, enabling faster response and recovery of modified GPOs.

Change Manager for Group Policy/Intune is the flagship product in the SDM Software portfolio. It is a web-based platform that provides change control for Intune profiles, Group Policy Objects (GPOs), and AD containers. Seven built-in roles ensure granular delegation and control. Change Manager for Group Policy/Intune also simplifies analysis and reporting with 22 in-the-box reports across GPO, AD Containers, and Intune. To learn more about the product and watch a demo, visit our website.

About SDM Software

Since 2006, SDM Software has been delivering advanced configuration governance solutions that help organizations secure their Windows environments and maintain business continuity both on premises and in the cloud. Solutions cover the full lifecycle of configuration management on Microsoft platforms, including reporting, migration, automation, auditing, change control, recovery, and compliance reporting. As experts in Intune and Group Policy trusted by more than 680 organizations worldwide, SDM Software helps optimize the configuration journey on Microsoft platforms. Learn more at www.sdmsoftware.com.

Media Contact

Anastasia Printseva

+1 415.226.1308

[email protected]

SOURCE SDM Software, Inc.