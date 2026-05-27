SDM Software Releases Free Tool to Bridge Group Policy Preferences and Intune

GPP-to-Intune Bridge converts existing Group Policy Preferences into PowerShell scripts that can be executed on Intune-joined devices to ensure hybrid configuration consistency

SAN ANSELMO, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SDM Software, the Configuration Experts, today announced the release of GPP-to-Intune Bridge. This free utility allows organizations to preserve their investment in configuring Group Policy Preferences (GPP) by converting these settings into Intune-deployable PowerShell scripts. The tool eliminates the manual burden of recreating complex settings and helps maintain configuration consistency as organizations move towards cloud-based management.

By design, there is no replacement for GPP in Intune. To avoid wasting years of configuration work invested in GPP, IT teams were forced to fall back on scattered manual scripting to fill the gaps. Now, with GPP-to-Intune Bridge, administrators can take existing GPP settings defined in GPOs and migrate them to PowerShell scripts. These scripts can then be deployed to Intune-managed devices using platform or remediation scripts. Unlike existing community tools, GPP-to-Intune Bridge supports the full scope of GPP settings, including those that rely on Item-level targeting.

Visit our blog to learn more about GPP-to-Intune Bridge and download it right away.

"We recognize that many organizations have years of configuration logic embedded in Group Policy Preferences," said Kevin Sullivan, Principal Consultant for SDM Software. "The SDM team released GPP-to-Intune Bridge to provide IT professionals with a reliable way to extend those configurations into Intune without requiring a complete redesign of their configuration management strategy."

To simplify your Intune adoption journey even further, check out our Change Manager for Group Policy/Intune, which ensures configuration management across the entire hybrid infrastructure from a single interface.

About SDM Software

Since 2006, SDM Software has been delivering advanced configuration governance solutions that help organizations secure their Windows environments and maintain business continuity both on premises and in the cloud. Solutions cover the full lifecycle of configuration management on Microsoft platforms, including reporting, migration, automation, auditing, change control, recovery, and compliance reporting. As experts in Intune and Group Policy trusted by more than 680 organizations worldwide, SDM Software helps optimize the configuration journey on Microsoft platforms. Learn more at www.sdmsoftware.com.

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SOURCE SDM Software, Inc.