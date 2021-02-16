SDPnoticias selects Arc Publishing to help accelerate digital growth

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc Publishing today announces SDPnoticias, one of Mexico's foremost digital news publications, has selected Arc's digital experience platform to help power its digital growth ambitions. This is Arc's second customer in the country, building on the tremendous adoption of the platform throughout Latin America and, more broadly, among Spanish-language media.

"With Arc, SDPnoticias will be able to quickly make measurable improvements to their user experience that truly reflect their digital DNA and more closely align with their goal of providing an exceptional reader experience for their audience across platforms," said Scot Gillespie, CTO and GM of Arc Publishing. "The Latin American media landscape is changing rapidly with so many publications at the forefront of digital transformation. For Arc, it's incredibly exciting to see the short- and long-term successes that our customers in the region are having, both in terms of audience growth as well as monetization. And it's with this in mind that we are exceptionally pleased to be a part of SDPnoticias's digital strategy as they work to break new ground and deliver news to even more readers."

SDPnoticias will leverage Arc Themes, quickly migrating their site to the platform, giving them the flexibility to implement front-end changes and optimize performance ahead of Google's planned May rollout of Core Web Vitals.

"At SDPnoticias, innovation and freshness are the name of the game. We strive as an organization to change and adapt to the everchanging digital environment that media outlets face on a daily basis. So, for us, selecting Arc Publishing as our technological partner was a no-brainer. I'm certain that we will be one of the most successful cases in which a good and fine-tuned editorial project can benefit greatly in partnering with Arc Publishing," said Federico M. Arreola, CEO of SDPnoticias.

Arc, which works with AWS Mexico and is an Advanced partner within the AWS Partner Network (APN), is well-positioned to serve the region's media and brands.

About Arc Publishing

Arc Publishing is an award-winning, state-of-the-art digital experience platform and suite of tools that's engineered to meet the demands of modern publishers, brands and broadcasters around the world. Built by The Washington Post, Arc technology handles complex multi-site publishing and audience needs across video, web, apps, subscriptions and ad monetization, providing a competitive advantage enhanced by a set of sophisticated machine learning and AI-powered tools. Arc has powered the digital transformation of clients both large and small across the globe, currently serving 1,400 sites in 24 countries that reach more than 1.5 billion unique visitors monthly. At its core, Arc is about speed and innovation: for readers, newsrooms, brands, advertisers and developers.

Contact: Molly Gannon, [email protected]

SOURCE Arc Publishing

Related Links

https://www.arcpublishing.com

