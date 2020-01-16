GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that Arapahoe Fire Protection, Inc. ("Arapahoe Fire" or "AFP") has been acquired by a Private Entity ("the Buyer"). SDR served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Arapahoe Fire throughout the transaction process.

SDR Ventures advises Arapahoe Fire Protection Services on acquisition by a private entity

Locally owned and operated Arapahoe Fire Protection first began serving the State of Colorado in 1989. Arapahoe Fire's expert team boasts over 100 years in the fire protection industry with its customer satisfaction always top of mind. Since its inception, AFP has grown into a full-service fire protection company that designs, engineers and installs best-in-class fire protection systems. Additionally, their expert team provides inspection, testing and maintenance services, including 24-hour emergency service.

James Gray, Owner of Arapahoe Fire, commented, "The SDR Team's commitment to our company never wavered throughout the process. Their continued support ensured that we found a buyer that valued the years of hard work my team and I put into growing this business. I am grateful for their professionalism and look forward to seeing the continued growth and success of our company."

"It was a pleasure working with James and his team at Arapahoe Fire. Over the last three decades, James has done an exceptionable job at building a team and business that truly prioritizes their clients' best interests. I am glad that we were able to assist them in ushering in a new era of success for the company," added Mike Grande, Director at SDR Ventures. "Arapahoe Fire and the Buyer have a promising future together and I am eager to see their joint success for years to come."

