GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that Bel Shower Door Corporation ("Bel") has been acquired by Denver Glass Interiors, Inc. ("DGI"), a portfolio company of Baymark Partners ("Baymark"). SDR served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Bel throughout the transaction process.

SDR Ventures Advises Bel Shower Door on Acquisition by Denver Glass Interiors

Since 1973, Bel Shower Door Corporation has been providing builders and homeowners with the finest and most varied selection of standard and custom shower and tub enclosures, as well as custom mirrors and custom glass. The Denver based company operates out of a 20,000 square foot fabrication facility and installs shower doors and enclosures, glass, and mirrors across the Denver Metro Area and the Front Range, from Colorado Springs to Ft. Collins.

"Through SDR's process, we were able to identify and ultimately transact with a buyer who appreciated the years of hard work and dedication that my team and I put into building Bel Shower Door. Their expertise allowed me to continue to effectively operate my business throughout the entire transaction process while also earning a premium valuation," commented Bill Sain, President of Bel Shower Door. "SDR maintained a steady path towards a successful transaction and was able to delicately handle the complexities that can often bring a transaction to a halt. I am excited for the future of the company and believe that Baymark has the resources and vision to grow Bel Shower Doors for years to come."

SDR Director Mike Grande added, "We were pleased to find a buyer that would ensure the continued success of Bel Shower Door for years to come. The team of professionals at DGI and Baymark truly understand the value of the Bel Shower brand and appreciate the legacy that Bill is leaving behind. Bill and his team were a pleasure to work with and we appreciate the trust they instilled in the SDR Team during the largest and most complex transaction of their professional careers."

Media contact:

Zack Przekop

223011@email4pr.com

720.221.9220

SOURCE SDR Ventures