SDR Ventures Advises Boxzooka on Majority Growth Investment from Tower Arch Capital

DENVER, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that Boxzooka (the "Company" or "Boxzooka"), a technology-driven third-party logistics (3PL) and fulfillment partner for premium, high-growth e-commerce brands, has received a majority growth investment from Tower Arch Capital. SDR served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Boxzooka throughout the transaction process.

Logo for Boxzooka

Founded in 2014 by Brendan Heegan, Boxzooka is a leading software-driven fulfillment platform built for high-growth, brand-sensitive e-commerce companies. The Company partners with emerging, luxury-oriented apparel, beauty, and wellness brands to deliver highly customizable, high-touch fulfillment solutions that improve order accuracy, brand presentation, and customer experience. Boxzooka's Fulfillment Platform-as-a-Service (FPaaS) is purpose-built for demanding applications such as complex forward and reverse logistics, premium unboxing, and real-time order visibility, where brand protection and operational precision are essential

"This partnership with Tower Arch Capital is an important next step for Boxzooka," said Brendan Heegan, Founder & CEO of Boxzooka. "We have a strong platform, a great team, and a reputation for quality and service. We are very excited for this new partnership with Tower Arch and leaning on their expertise in scaling logistics enterprises. We are grateful to SDR Ventures, Curran & Company, LLP, and Taft Law for their work getting us here."

Boxzooka has built a differentiated position through proprietary fulfillment technology, close customer relationships, and a consultative approach to complex logistics and brand-experience challenges. The Company's ability to deliver tailored, high-touch fulfillment at scale, while holding high standards for accuracy, quality, and speed, has made it a trusted partner for premium, high-growth e-commerce brands. That operational discipline and customer focus have driven Boxzooka's growth.

"Congratulations to Brendan, Nick, and the whole Boxzooka team; they've been great to work with throughout this process," said David Topham, Partner at Tower Arch Capital. "Boxzooka has built something unique: a fulfillment platform that combines proprietary technology with the kind of high-touch, consultative service that complex, brand-sensitive customers need. We're excited to partner with the entire Boxzooka team and further build on its leadership in software-driven, omni-channel fulfillment."

"We're proud to have worked with the Boxzooka team on this transaction and to support a Company with such a strong reputation for technology and customer focus," said Scott Mitchell, Managing Partner at SDR Ventures. "We believe this partnership with Tower Arch Capital will accelerate software commercialization and create long-term value for Boxzooka's customers, employees, and stakeholders.

ABOUT SDR Ventures

SDR Ventures is a Denver-based investment bank serving lower-to-middle market business owners across North America. We specialize in sell-side advisory, buy-side representation, exit planning, capital raising, and strategic consulting for privately held companies. Our team works with founders and operators across industries, including manufacturing, distribution, business services, healthcare, technology, food and beverage, agribusiness, industrial, pets, consumer, and data center. The SDR Ventures approach of "Thinking Like Owners" helps businesses maximize their value.

For more information, please visit www.sdrventures.com

Media Contact:

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SOURCE SDR Ventures