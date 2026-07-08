SDR Ventures Advises Elk River Wealth Management on Partnership with AlphaCore Wealth Advisory

DENVER, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that Elk River Wealth Management ("Elk River" or "the Company") has partnered with AlphaCore Wealth Advisory ("AlphaCore"). SDR Ventures served as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Elk River throughout the transaction process.

Founded by Chris Freimuth following a decades-long career serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth households in Colorado and Arizona, Elk River is a seven-person wealth management team advising nearly $1 billion in assets, headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Since its founding, Freimuth has assembled a team of seasoned professionals with deep industry experience, built around a highly personalized service model for its clients.

"AlphaCore gives our clients and our team access to resources and capabilities we couldn't offer on our own, without losing what makes Elk River, Elk River. SDR Ventures was instrumental in finding a partner that fit that vision and guiding us through a process that was thoughtful from start to finish. We're excited for what this next chapter means for everyone involved," Chris noted.

Elk River has built a distinguished wealth management practice by combining advisory capabilities with highly personalized services. The firm's deep expertise in serving high-net-worth individuals spanning investment management, financial planning, and multi-generational wealth strategies reflects a client-first philosophy that has defined the practice since its founding. Through its partnership with AlphaCore, the Elk River team will expand its suite of client services to include tax strategy and preparation, concentrated risk management, trust and estate review, and family governance, enhancing its ability to serve clients' most complex financial needs while preserving the intimacy and continuity that have made the firm a trusted advisor to Colorado and Arizona families.

"We've had the opportunity to build a relationship with Chris over the last several years, and that has given us strong conviction that the Elk River team shares the value and culture that matter most to us in any partnership," said Aidan Walsh, Head of Corporate Development at AlphaCore. "Their local leadership in Colorado, capabilities, and client focus make them an ideal partner as we continue to scale."

"It was a privilege to advise Chris and the Elk River team on this important milestone. Throughout the process, our focus was on finding a partner that aligned with Elk River's client-first culture, long-term growth objectives, and commitment to its employees. AlphaCore distinguished itself as the clear strategic fit, and we're excited to see what the combined platform will accomplish," said Ben Luchow, Director at SDR.

ABOUT SDR Ventures

SDR Ventures is a Denver-based investment bank serving lower-to-middle market business owners across North America. We specialize in sell-side advisory, buy-side representation, exit planning, capital raising, and strategic consulting for privately held companies. Our team works with founders and operators across industries, including manufacturing, distribution, business services, healthcare, technology, F&B, agribusiness, industrial, pets, consumer, and data center. The SDR Ventures approach, "Thinking Like Owners," helps businesses maximize their value.

For more information, visit www.sdrventures.com

Media Contact:

Kristy Marshall

SDR Ventures

720-221-9220

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SOURCE SDR Ventures