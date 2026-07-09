SDR Ventures Advises Airside Technology Corporation on Acquisition by Heritage Holdings

DENVER, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that Airside Technology Corporation ("Airside" or "the Company") has been acquired by Heritage Holdings. SDR served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Airside throughout the transaction process.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in East Syracuse, New York, Airside is a full-service, union HVAC contractor serving commercial and industrial customers across Central New York. The Company provides a comprehensive suite of services, including controls, pipe fitting, and sheet metal fabrication, supported by an automated in-house fabrication shop. Airside serves a diverse customer base spanning commercial, industrial, institutional, municipal, retail, and office building projects, and is recognized for its responsive service, deep technical expertise, and long-tenured workforce.

"Our people come first and the bottom line comes second. That's how we've always run this company, and it's why our customers stick with us and our employees don't leave. I wanted a buyer who understood that, and Heritage Holdings does." said Steve Perry, President of Airside.

Airside's skilled union workforce delivers high-quality mechanical solutions across new construction, replacement, and repair projects, supported by a full-scale automated sheet metal fabrication shop that enables fast-track production of rectangular ductwork and precision fittings. The Company's reputation for prompt service, technical capability, and dependable execution has made it a trusted partner for general contractors, building owners, and institutional clients throughout the Syracuse area.

"It has been a privilege to help connect Steve and the Airside team with Heritage Holdings. Steve built something truly remarkable over four decades that any buyer would be fortunate to inherit," says Bob Foresman, senior advisor to SDR. "Heritage Holdings is exactly the right partner to build on that foundation."

"Working with Steve and the Airside team has been a privilege. Steve has spent multiple decades building a capable workforce, an in-house fabrication shop, and a culture of loyalty that keeps people around for 20-plus years, and that kind of foundation is a true rarity in this industry. I'm proud that we were able to help Steve find the right partner to carry that legacy forward." said Mike Grande, Managing Director at SDR Ventures.

About Heritage Holdings

Headquartered in Boston, Heritage Holdings partners with founder-and-family-owned businesses across the lower middle market. Founded in 2015, the firm focuses primarily on business services, healthcare services, technology, telecom & IT services, industrial services, and other fragmented service-oriented sectors. Heritage employs a hands-on investment approach centered on operational improvement, strategic acquisitions, systems implementation, and scalable growth initiatives. Since inception, the firm has completed over 50 acquisitions across multiple platform investments, including an HVAC platform operating under four distinct brands, and recently closed its inaugural institutional fund with approximately $220 million of committed capital.

ABOUT SDR Ventures

SDR Ventures is a Denver-based investment bank serving lower-to-middle market business owners across North America. We specialize in sell-side advisory, buy-side representation, exit planning, capital raising, and strategic consulting for privately held companies. Our team works with founders and operators across industries, including manufacturing, distribution, business services, healthcare, technology, food and beverage, agribusiness, industrial, pets, consumer, and data center. The SDR Ventures approach of "Thinking Like Owners" helps businesses maximize their value.

For more information, please visit www.sdrventures.com

Media Contact:

Kristy Marshall

SDR Ventures

720-221-9220

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SOURCE SDR Ventures