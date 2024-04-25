SDR Ventures Advises Cablenet Aerospace on Acquisition by Interconnect Solutions Company

DENVER, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that Cablenet Aerospace, Inc. ("Cablenet" or "the Company") has been acquired by Interconnect Solutions Company (ISC), a portfolio company of Tide Rock. SDR served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Cablenet and the Assayesh family throughout the transaction process.

Established in 1995 as a contract manufacturer, Cablenet caters primarily to the aerospace and defense industry, and also does business in aircraft, automotive, medical, and telco. The Company is committed to delivering the highest quality products and services promptly and affordably. Backed by a dedicated engineering team housed in a 20,000-square-foot facility featuring state-of-the-art equipment, Cablenet seamlessly handles projects from initial design to manufacturing and delivery.

Ray Assayesh, CEO and CTO of Cablenet, commented, "After putting in 30 years of hard work to build up the Company, my main goal was finding a great partner that will help us grow our product offerings and take care of our employees. ISC's size and product profile opens up doors for our team to grow in ways they couldn't have in our old setup. Thanks to SDR, we found a partner to speed up and keep up with the recent growth of the Company, and for that, I'm really thankful."

As a premier AS 9100:2016, ISO 9001:2015, and NQA certified contract manufacturer, Cablenet produces cables, cable assemblies, wiring harnesses, mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, Electrical Ground Support Equipment (EGSE), control boxes, test cabinets, coaxial cable assemblies, mil-spec products, test tools, break out boxes, and more in turnkey applications. The statistically maintained and controlled manufacturing process including both physical and performance testing ensures zero defects for all products.

"Cablenet serves demanding customers in cutting-edge fields where the stakes are high and quality is essential, " said ISC CEO Nick Kendall-Jones. "Their capabilities complement ISC's strong reputation in enterprise-level, mission critical interconnect and electromechanical solutions. Together, we can bring more complex and sophisticated solutions to the most demanding customers."

"We are excited to welcome Cablenet to the Tide Rock family. Cablenet has earned a strong reputation with its aerospace and defense customers, including many of the leaders in their respective industries. We look forward to adding their advanced skills and experience in critical applications to ISC and to expanding ISC's footprint into Colorado, a major aerospace hub," said Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock.

"We're so happy for Ray and his family to be able to realize the value they've created in Cablenet over several decades while simultaneously starting a new chapter with ISC, which positions the company extremely well for the next phase of growth," concluded Logan Bohlender, Vice President at SDR Ventures.

Rick Ambrose, SDR's Senior Aerospace and Defense Advisor, added, "The acquisition of Cablenet by ISC is a biproduct of the aerospace industry entering a new phase of growth as the satellite and constellation markets continue to expand."

Media Contact

Rebecca Kemp

[email protected]

SOURCE SDR Ventures