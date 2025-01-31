SDR Ventures Advises Nicklas Medical Staffing on Acquisition by Argosy Healthcare Partners

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that Nicklas Medical Staffing has been acquired by Argosy Healthcare Partners. SDR Ventures served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Nicklas Medical Staffing and its leadership team throughout the transaction process.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Nicklas Medical Staffing specializes in providing staffing solutions to pathology and histology labs nationwide. The Company connects highly specialized professionals, including pathologists' assistants, histotechnologists, histotechnicians, and cytotechnologists, with labs through flexible staffing models. Nicklas Medical Staffing has built a strong reputation for helping labs optimize operational efficiency, enhance quality, and improve staff morale. The Company's streamlined recruiting process and exclusive focus on lab support have made it a trusted partner to healthcare facilities and clinicians across the country.

"Deborah built an amazing company from the ground up in a competitive industry. It was a pleasure to help her accomplish her transition objective," said SDR Ventures Managing Director Mike Grande. "When I met Deborah, she had been through a few failed transactions with a less than stellar broker and difficult buyers. It was particularly rewarding to help her sell her company to an industry leader after the difficult attempts that she had been through."

Deborah Hills, Founder, commented, "We are excited to announce our partnership with AHP. We started NMS to provide pathologists' assistants and histotechs a dedicated staffing partner that understood their needs and the needs of the lab. Partnering with AHP allows us to reinvest in our business and expand our service offering across the lab while remaining dedicated to serving lab professionals, and our healthcare facility partners. Together, we will continue to deliver high-quality, reliable staffing services to labs across the country, ensuring they have the skilled professionals necessary to thrive."

CONTACT: Mike Grande, [email protected]

SOURCE SDR Ventures