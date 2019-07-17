SDR Ventures Advises Northern Colorado Traffic Control on Acquisition by Area Wide Protective

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that Northern Colorado Traffic Control, Inc. ("Northern Colorado") has been acquired by Area Wide Protective ("AWP") a portfolio company of Riverside Company ("Riverside"). SDR served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Northern Colorado throughout the transaction process.

Northern Colorado Traffic Control is a leading provider of traffic control services and equipment in the Rocky Mountain region. For over 25 years, Northern Colorado has successfully and reliably served prominent civil construction companies, city jurisdictions, utilities and others with a vast inventory of equipment and capable, qualified personnel. Founder and Former Owner/CEO Trish Sandau will remain active with the company.

"SDR's team truly understood that this transaction represented the many years of work and dedication that our team put into building this company," added North Colorado's Founder, Trish Sandau. "Ultimately, we were able to identify a buyer that would ensure our company's legacy is appreciated for years to come. We are excited to see the company continue to grow under AWP and Riverside."

Since 1993, AWP has been providing traffic control management services to major utility companies, municipalities, contractors, and special events. AWP currently has more than 88 locations provide daily operations that span over 20 states and eastern Canada. Known as America's Traffic Control leader, AWP is a comprehensive, one-stop traffic control organization, providing around-the-clock service every day of the year.

"Northern Colorado Traffic Control's impressive performance history and strength in the Colorado market, make it an ideal addition to the AWP network as we continue expansion westward, said John Sypek, President and CEO of AWP. "Trish Sandau and Bill Moran have done a great job building a safe, strong team and company. We couldn't be happier to welcome them into our AWP team as we jointly advance our mission to make roads safer."

With the companies' combined expertise in the traffic control industry and the shared dedication to delivering safe, reliable traffic control service, customers of both companies will begin to see the many advantages of AWPs acquisition of Northern Colorado Traffic Control, Inc.

SDR Director, Mike Grande, added "I really enjoyed working with Trish and Bill to help them realize their business transition objectives. It's particularly rewarding to represent business owners that successfully built their business from scratch and grew it into an industry leader through their hard work, intellect and toughness."

