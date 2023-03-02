SDR Ventures Advises Phases Accounting & Tax Service, Inc. on Acquisition by Apex Accounting and Tax, Inc.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that Phases Accounting & Tax Service, Inc. ("Phases" or "the Company") has been acquired by Apex Accounting and Tax, Inc. ("Apex"). SDR served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Phases throughout the transaction process.

Founded in 1987 and based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Phases Accounting & Tax Service has been providing individuals and small businesses with comprehensive financial services including tax filing, accounting, business management, and more. Since its inception, the Company has been committed to delivering high-quality, customizable financial solutions while offering exceptional customer service to its 1,750+ clients throughout Colorado.

Phases Accounting & Tax Service was founded by Debby Miller out of her home in 1987 to serve the accounting and tax needs of individuals and small businesses in the Colorado Springs area. Her vision, which continues to drive the business today, was to unlock her clients' potential through an innovative, proactive, and collaborative approach. As a result, Phases has helped many clients secure their future, create peace of mind, and accomplish their business objectives.

"Our principles are fully aligned with Apex's commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions and to assuring client satisfaction," added Debby Miller, Founder of Phases. "Having spent over two decades serving the Colorado Springs community, I am confident that our clients will continue to be well cared for as we begin this new chapter alongside Apex."

Apex Accounting and Tax, Inc. is a leading provider of accounting and tax services throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. Based in Littleton, Colorado, Apex has established itself as a well-respected and highly-capable accounting and tax firm committed to ensuring its clients receive the level of care and service they deserve.

"We are excited to welcome Phases to the Apex family," said Nancy Spelgatti, Owner of Apex Accounting and Tax, Inc. "Phases has an outstanding reputation for providing quality accounting and tax services to businesses and individuals in Colorado Springs and beyond. With this partnership, we will be able to offer a wider range of services to our clients and help them achieve their unique financial goals."

"It has been a pleasure working alongside Debby to help her accomplish her transition objectives. Over the past 20+ years, Phases has demonstrated its compelling commitment to its clients and the community. The entire SDR Team is confident that the partnership between Phases and Apex will be incredibly successful, and the combined businesses will thrive for years to come," said Mike Grande, Managing Director at SDR Ventures.

