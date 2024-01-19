SDR Ventures Advises Robbins Sports Surfaces on Acquisition by L2 Capital

News provided by

SDR Ventures

19 Jan, 2024, 10:50 ET

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that Robbins Sports Surfaces ("Robbins" or "the Company") has been acquired by L2 Capital. SDR served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Robbins and the Stoehr family throughout the transaction process.

Established in 1894 as a family-owned flooring installation company headquartered out of Cincinnati, Ohio, Robbins quickly began manufacturing in the mid-1930s. Robbins is now a leading manufacturer and distributor of hardwood floors for basketball, dance, running, and other sports. The Company serves schools, elementary through college, the NCAA, and the NBA. Robbins continues to expand their capabilities, introducing their full line of Performing Arts and Stage Flooring in 2015, while leading the industry in manufacturing floors with the primary emphasis on the safety and performance of the athletes that play on them.

Todd Braun, President and CEO of Robbins, commented, "I am elated to partner with L2 Capital to continue Robbins' growth. I believe that together we have an excellent opportunity to better serve existing and new customers in several flooring and activity related markets. We viewed L2's operational approach, core values and financial results with companies in similar situations as significant differentiators."

Robbins has installed over 200 million square feet of maple flooring and over 50 million square feet of synthetic surfaces. Serving customers around the world, Robbins has operations located in Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. These locations support the Company's commitment to ensure programs and athletes worldwide have access to top-of-the-line flooring quality and engineering.  

"SDR was instrumental in helping us choose the right financial and operational partner to help us meet our growth objectives and maximize our competitive advantage in the sports flooring market.  SDR's focus on the needs and desires of our family, which has been in the industry for generations, beyond the transaction was instrumental in creating a successful outcome, "commented Jamie Stoehr.

"L2 Capital has a robust history of partnering with family-run, market leaders and helping these companies scale in their respective niches, " said Bob Levine, Managing Partner at L2 Capital. "We are excited to partner with Robbins and look forward to providing athletes and enthusiasts of all levels with the safest, highest quality surfaces."

"We are elated for the Stoehr family and honored to support their 100+ year legacy in the flooring industry and realize the value they've created over generations.  Furthermore, we're so excited for Todd and his team as they lead Robbins into the next chapter of growth with a fantastic partner in L2 Capital ," concluded Scott Mitchell, Managing Director at SDR Ventures.

Media Contact
Rebecca Kemp
[email protected]

SOURCE SDR Ventures

