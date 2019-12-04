GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that S&B Porta-Bowl Restrooms ("S&B") has been acquired by United Site Services Inc. ("United Site"), a portfolio company of Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC ("Platinum"). SDR served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to S&B throughout the transaction process.

SDR Ventures Advises S&B Porta-Bowl Restrooms on Acquisition by United Site Services, a Portfolio Company of Platinum Equity

S&B Porta-Bowl Owners, Lee and Connie Sola, first entered the Portable Restrooms Industry in 1976. By 1994, Denver-based S&B was established as an industry leader in the Rocky Mountains and had even earned the opportunity to provide their services for the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics. Following the success of Salt Lake City, the Sola's opened two additional offices in Greeley and Colorado Springs respectively.

Under the leadership of Lee and Connie and their children Jon, Matt and Kristen, S&B Porta-Bowl now has over 5,400 restrooms, 63 service and delivery vehicles and a team of 70 employees. In a typical year, S&B supplies restrooms for more than 3,800 job sites and 1,400 events across the front range of Colorado.

"SDR's attention to detail ensured a smooth process from start to finish. Their professionalism allowed us to successfully transact with a buyer who appreciated our years of work while continuing to focus on operating our business when it mattered most," added Lee Sola, Co-Owner of S&B Porta-Bowl. "I'm grateful for all the hard work the SDR Team put into this transaction and look forward to seeing United Site usher in a new era of success for the Company."

SDR Director Mike Grande commented, "I am glad to see that the years of hard work that Lee and Connie put into building their business were recognized and that their legacy will continue on for many years to come. United Site and the team at Platinum understand and appreciate all the work that the S&B Team has done to grow the business into what it is today and have the resources and knowledge to ensure the company's continued success in the future. The Sola's were truly great to work with and Jon, Matt and Kristin were instrumental in getting the transaction completed. SDR is thankful for all their trust and cooperation during one of the most impactful financial transactions of their lives."

Media contact:

Zack Przekop

230214@email4pr.com

720-221-9220

SOURCE SDR Ventures, Inc.